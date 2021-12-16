GFL Factory Blast: Explosion at chemical factory in Gujarat's Panchmahal, casualties feared

Several casualties are feared in a blast that took place at a state-run chemical factory in Gujarat's Panchmahal district. While there's no official confirmation, at least four persons are feared dead and over dozen have been injured.

The blast took place at around 10 am at the state-owned Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) factory, located in the city's Goghamba area. The rescue operation was on till the last inputs were received from the ground.

#WATCH | A fire broke out at Gujarat Fluoro Chemicals Ltd located at Ranjitnagar, Panchmahals following an explosion here. Two workers killed in the incident; the injured have been shifted to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/o71sHR0GFm — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

Several pictures and videos from the incident site show the factory building completely engulfed in flames.

Several fire-brigaded and ambulances have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire and rescue people trapped inside the factory compound.

