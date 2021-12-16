हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GFL Factory Blast

GFL Factory Blast: Explosion at chemical factory in Gujarat's Panchmahal, casualties feared

Gujarat GFL Factory Blast: The blast took place at around 10 am at the state-owned Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) factory, located in the city's Goghamba area.

GFL Factory Blast: Explosion at chemical factory in Gujarat&#039;s Panchmahal, casualties feared

Several casualties are feared in a blast that took place at a state-run chemical factory in Gujarat's Panchmahal district. While there's no official confirmation, at least four persons are feared dead and over dozen have been injured.

The blast took place at around 10 am at the state-owned Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) factory, located in the city's Goghamba area. The rescue operation was on till the last inputs were received from the ground.

Several pictures and videos from the incident site show the factory building completely engulfed in flames.

Several fire-brigaded and ambulances have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire and rescue people trapped inside the factory compound.

