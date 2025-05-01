HYDERABAD: Calling for action against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that the central government should eradicate terrorism, and this time instead of their rhetoric "ghar me ghus ke maarenge", they should "ghar mein ghus kar baith jana."

"BJP says 'ghar me ghus ke maarenge'. If you (central government) are taking action this time (against Pakistan), 'toh ghar mein ghus kar baith jana'. It is the resolution of the Indian Parliament that PoK is ours. All opposition parties are telling the government that terrorism should be eradicated," Owaisi said, addressing the media in Hyderabad.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Centre's zero tolerance policy against terrorism, saying the fight against the menace will continue until terrorism is completely uprooted. "Terrorists should not think that they have achieved their big victory. This fight is not over yet. Chun chun ke badla lenge (we will take revenge on all terrorists)," Shah said while addressing an event in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, followed by the meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), and a full Cabinet meeting. The CCS, which convened for the second time following the Pahalgam attacks, discussed security preparedness.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) last met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

The cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were discussed in the briefing to the CCS. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development. The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.