ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Ghatkopar West Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: BJP's Ram Kadam Vs Shiv Sena-UBT's Sanjay Bhalerao

The voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

 

 

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 07:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Result 2024: Ghatkopar West assembly constituency is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. It comes under the suburban Mumbai district and is classified as a general category assembly seat. This constituency is one of the six assembly segments that make up the Mumbai North East Parliamentary Constituency.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections for the Ghatkopar West constituency, BJP's Ram Kadam won and defeated independent candidate Sanjay Bhalerao. In the 2024 assembly elections, BJP candidate Ram Kadam contested against Shiv Sena-UBT candidate Sanjay Dattatray Bhalerao.

The main contest in the Maharashtra Assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (under Eknath Shinde), while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is composed of Congress, NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Samajwadi Party.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates

