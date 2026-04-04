'Ghayal hoon isiliye ghatak hoon': Raghav Chadha fires back at AAP, calls party's allegations pack of lies

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha has come out swinging again, dismissing the charges levelled against him by his own party as baseless, selective, and driven by a singular motive, to silence him in Parliament.

In a fresh video message, Chadha systematically challenged each of AAP's allegations, calling them outright falsehoods.

On the party's claim that he had failed to stage walkouts alongside the Opposition, Chadha was blunt, "CCTV footage is available in Parliament. One can check that and show me one occasion when I did not walk out with the Opposition." He dared the party to produce evidence to the contrary.

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Three Allegations. Zero Truth.



My Response: pic.twitter.com/tPdjp04TLt — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 4, 2026

He was equally direct on the second allegation, that he had refused to sign a motion to impeach the Chief Election Commissioner. Chadha denied ever being approached. "No one asked me to sign," he said, adding that six or seven of the party's ten MPs had not signed the motion either. "Why am I being singled out?" he asked.

The party's characterisation of him as "scared" drew perhaps his sharpest rebuttal. "I have not gone to Parliament to shout, break things, or hurl abuse. I am there to raise the people's issues," he said. He listed the causes he has spoken on, Punjab's water crisis, Delhi's pollution, inflation, unemployment, and menstrual leave for women, as proof of where his energies have been directed.

Chadha closed the video with a line drawn from the film Dhurandhar, delivering it with the deliberateness of a man who knows he is being watched: "All the lies will be unmasked soon. Ghayal hoon, isiliye ghatak hoon, I am wounded, that is why I am dangerous."

This is a developing story.