Ghaziabad adds 88 containment zones in one day as COVID-19 cases spike

New Delhi: The COVID-19 cases have rapidly increased in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh in the last few days which has forced the administration to identify more and more containment zones.

In a span of just 24 hours from April 12 to 13, the district added 88 new containment zones, taking the tally from 233 to 321.

Over 100 active cases have been registered in several areas with Indirapuram having the maximum standing at 157. It is followed by Kavinagar (143), Vijay Nagar (103) and Kaushambi (102 cases).

“Data suggests that clusters have formed and the number of cases per household is very high,” an official from the health department was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“Of the 321 containment zones, 174 have one active case,” the official added.

The number of active cases in the containment zones on April 12 was 709, while the very next day it reached 938.

Sihani Gate, Nandgram, Sahibabad and Muradnagar areas have more than 50 cases each.

“Based on the number of cases, we have sealed 174 houses. We have also de-sealed 36 places after patients in those areas recovered,” said the official.

Ghaziabad administration had earlier imposed a night curfew in the entire district.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has said that the authorities have ramped up testing in the containment zones.

“In the first 12 days of April, we conducted over 65,000 RT-PCR tests and on an average, more than 5,000 tests are being conducted daily. We will conduct more tests daily in the coming days,” Pandey said.

