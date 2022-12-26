topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
SCHOOL TIMING

Ghaziabad DM orders changes in school timings amid dense fog and cold

The schools would open from 10 am to 3 pm.

Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ghaziabad DM orders changes in school timings amid dense fog and cold

Ghaziabad District Megistrate today order a change in the timing of all government and private schools in the city, a government order said. The schools would open from 10 am to 3 pm.

As per the order from DM Ghaziabad, the school timing will change for all council/ aided/recognized, CBSC, and ICSE board schools from class 1 to 8 in the district.

The change in school timing has been made to ensure student safety, considering the low visibility caused by fog that can lead to road accidents.

Live TV

Live Tv

School timingDM GhaziabadsmogDense fog

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022