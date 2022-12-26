Ghaziabad DM orders changes in school timings amid dense fog and cold
The schools would open from 10 am to 3 pm.
Ghaziabad District Megistrate today order a change in the timing of all government and private schools in the city, a government order said. The schools would open from 10 am to 3 pm.
As per the order from DM Ghaziabad, the school timing will change for all council/ aided/recognized, CBSC, and ICSE board schools from class 1 to 8 in the district.
The change in school timing has been made to ensure student safety, considering the low visibility caused by fog that can lead to road accidents.
