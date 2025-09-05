Ghaziabad Dog Dispute Escalates To Brutal Attack, Incident Caught On CCTV

Ghaziabad has seen a disturbing rise in attacks by local goons, putting even those who file complaints at risk. In the Pratap Nagar area, under Avantika police post in Kavi Nagar, a man and his wife were brutally attacked at their home by a group of 3–4 goons. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV.

The conflict reportedly began over stray dogs. After repeated dog bite incidents in the neighborhood, the young man had submitted a written complaint to the municipal corporation, demanding sterilization of the animals.

The complaint apparently angered the local goons, who developed a personal grudge against him. On Wednesday evening, the attackers barged into the complainant’s house and began beating him. His wife was also assaulted during the attack. Neighbors rushed to the scene after hearing the commotion, but the attackers had already fled.

The victim has filed a report at Kavi Nagar police station, demanding strict action. He claims that the attack on his family was a direct consequence of his complaint about the stray dogs. Local residents say the influence of these goons is growing, and in the absence of strict police action, such individuals are openly challenging law and order in the area.