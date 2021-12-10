Ghaziabad drug bust: 3 drug peddlers held, over 100 kg ganja seized

Ghaziabad: The anti-narcotics cell and crime branch teams of Ghaziabad police arrested three inter-state drug peddlers and recovered 110 kilograms of ganja, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Naurangi Lal (30), Veeru (30) and Anwar (32). Nagendra (35), one of their accomplices, is at large.

SP (Crime) Deeksha Sharma said two vehicles used to peddle the drugs were also seized.

During interrogation, the accused said they were purchasing psychotropic substances from Odisha and supplying it to sellers in Delhi-NCR to earn money, the SP added.

