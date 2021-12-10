हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad drug bust: 3 drug peddlers held, over 100 kg ganja seized

SP (Crime) Deeksha Sharma said two vehicles used to peddle the drugs were seized.

Ghaziabad drug bust: 3 drug peddlers held, over 100 kg ganja seized
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

Ghaziabad: The anti-narcotics cell and crime branch teams of Ghaziabad police arrested three inter-state drug peddlers and recovered 110 kilograms of ganja, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Naurangi Lal (30), Veeru (30) and Anwar (32). Nagendra (35), one of their accomplices, is at large.

SP (Crime) Deeksha Sharma said two vehicles used to peddle the drugs were also seized.

READ | Ghaziabad shocker! Man beheads friend, dumps head at vacant plot

During interrogation, the accused said they were purchasing psychotropic substances from Odisha and supplying it to sellers in Delhi-NCR to earn money, the SP added.

Uttar PradeshDrugsGhaziabadDelhiNCROdisha
