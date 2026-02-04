Advertisement
NewsIndiaGhaziabad horror: 3 minor sisters jump off 9th floor of building - online game angle emerges
GHAZIABAD NEWS

Ghaziabad horror: 3 minor sisters jump off 9th floor of building - online game angle emerges

Ghaziabad horror: Three minor sisters died after jumping off the ninth floor of their residential building in Ghaziabad. The incident occurred around 2 am last night under Tila Mod Police Limits in the Loni area. Further details on the case are awaited. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2026, 10:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ghaziabad horror: 3 minor sisters jump off 9th floor of building - online game angle emerges Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Ghaziabad horror: In a shocking incident, three minor sisters died after jumping off the ninth floor of their residential building in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. An investigation into the incident is underway. 

According to ANI, the incident occurred around 2 am last night under Tila Mod Police Limits in the Loni area. 

While the reason behind the incident remains unknown for now, according to ANI, it is being said that they used to play an online task-based game.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Atul Kumar Singh, informed that the deceased minor girls have been identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), daughters of Chetan Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad. 

The top cop further stated that the minors were immediately taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

"The Police Response Vehicle (PRV) received information at approximately 2:15 am that three girls had jumped from the balcony from 9th floor in Bharat City, located in the Tilamod police station area, and had died at the scene. Upon reaching the scene and conducting an investigation, it was confirmed that the three girls, identified as Nishika (approximately 16 years old), Prachi (approximately 14 years old), and Pakhi (approximately 12 years old), daughters of Chetan Kumar, had died due to the fall," ACP Singh said. 

"They were taken by ambulance to the 50-bed hospital in Loni, where doctors declared all three girls dead. The police are conducting further legal proceedings," the police official added. 

Further details on the case are awaited. 

(with ANI inputs) 

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪+91 9999666555‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).

