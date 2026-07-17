Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Ghaziabad horror: Teen girl pushed to death by stalker, accused arrested

Ghaziabad horror: Teen girl pushed to death by stalker, accused arrested

He is accused of taking her to the fourth floor of a building before pushing her off. The accused reportedly fled the scene immediately after the incident

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 09:42 AM IST
Ghaziabad horror: Teen girl pushed to death by stalker, accused arrested

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ghaziabad horror: Teen girl pushed to death by stalker, accused arrested
Crime in Ghaziabad7 min ago
2
Virat Kohli23 min ago
3
The Odyssey24 min ago
4
Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway26 min ago
5
India's First Hydrogen Train40 min ago