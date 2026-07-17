/Ghaziabad horror: Teen girl pushed to death by stalker, accused arrested

A 15-year-old girl was killed in Ghaziabad's Kaushambi area after her alleged stalker allegedly pushed her off the fourth floor of a building. The incident took place around 10 PM on July 15.
According to the victim's mother, Manju, her daughter, Khushi, had stepped out to a nearby shop to buy milk when the accused, identified as 30-year-old Shahnawaz, allegedly abducted her.
He is accused of taking her to the fourth floor of a building before pushing her off. The accused reportedly fled the scene immediately after the incident.
Manju told police that Shahnawaz had been stalking her daughter for several weeks prior to the incident.
She also alleged that a dispute had broken out between the two a few days earlier, during which Khushi had slapped the accused.
Ghaziabad Police swiftly launched an investigation and arrested Shahnawaz in connection with the case. Murder charges have since been added to the FIR against him.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the nature of the alleged stalking and the events leading up to the girl's death. Further details are expected as the probe progresses.
The case has drawn attention to ongoing concerns around stalking-related violence and the safety of women and girls in public spaces.
Authorities have not yet released additional statements beyond confirming the arrest and the charges filed.
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