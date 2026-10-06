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Ghaziabad horror: Woman allegedly beaten to death by husband, children witness

The latest dispute reportedly started over the delay in paying the children's school fees for the last four to five months.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 10:36 AM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
Ghaziabad horror: Woman allegedly beaten to death by husband, children witness

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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