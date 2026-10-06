/Ghaziabad horror: Woman allegedly beaten to death by husband, children witness

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband following a domestic dispute in Ghaziabad's Sadarpur area on Sunday, police said. The incident reportedly took place in front of the couple's two minor children.
The woman, identified as Renu Singh, was allegedly assaulted by her 38-year-old husband during the dispute. She was later taken to a hospital by her in-laws, where she died during treatment, according to police.
Police said Renu's husband and her in-laws fled after taking her to the hospital. They allegedly left her body at the hospital and later locked their house before leaving the area.
ACP Kavi Nagar circle Abhay Rajendra Daga said police were informed about the incident after the woman was taken to the hospital. An autopsy was conducted on Monday and the postmortem report is awaited.
Renu's family, who travelled from their native place in Aligarh, subsequently filed a complaint with the police. An FIR for murder is expected to be registered at Madhuban Bapudham police station, according to officials.
According to Renu's family, she had been married for around 14 years and had two sons, aged 10 and 12.
Her husband, who works at a private firm, allegedly did not provide sufficient money for household expenses. The family claimed that the couple frequently argued over financial matters and that Renu had faced domestic violence in the past.
The latest dispute reportedly started over the delay in paying the children's school fees for the last four to five months.
Renu's family alleged that there had been another dispute around 15 days before her death. Following that incident, her husband's family had reportedly assured them that there would be no further violence.
Her maternal uncle, Sonu Singh, said Renu's brother was also expected to visit her a few days before the incident. However, she reportedly asked him not to come following another alleged episode of violence.
The family has alleged that Renu's husband later called her cousin, who works in Delhi, and informed him that she had been severely injured.
According to the family, the call was recorded and will be handed over to the police as part of the investigation.
Police said the woman's husband and other members of his family are currently absconding. Their house has also been found locked. The police investigation is underway, while the autopsy report is awaited to establish the exact cause of death and other circumstances surrounding the incident.
The allegations made by Renu's family are part of the ongoing investigation, and further action will be taken based on the evidence collected by police.
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