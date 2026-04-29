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NewsIndiaGhaziabad high-rise fire: Massive blaze erupts at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram; multiple flats affected | VIDEO
GHAZIABAD FIRE BREAK

Ghaziabad high-rise fire: Massive blaze erupts at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram; multiple flats affected | VIDEO

A massive fire broke out on the 9th floor of Gaur Green Avenue in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram. Smoke was visible from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway as multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Ghaziabad high-rise fire: Massive blaze erupts at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram; multiple flats affected | VIDEOMassive blaze erupts at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram. (PHOTO: Screengrab)

A major fire broke out in a residential flat at the Gaur Green Avenue society in Indirapuram’s Abhay Khand area early Wednesday morning, April 29. The blaze, which reportedly started on the ninth floor, sent thick plumes of black smoke into the sky, visible from several kilometers away on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. 

 

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