Ghaziabad high-rise fire: Massive blaze erupts at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram; multiple flats affected | VIDEO
A massive fire broke out on the 9th floor of Gaur Green Avenue in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram. Smoke was visible from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway as multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot.
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A major fire broke out in a residential flat at the Gaur Green Avenue society in Indirapuram’s Abhay Khand area early Wednesday morning, April 29. The blaze, which reportedly started on the ninth floor, sent thick plumes of black smoke into the sky, visible from several kilometers away on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.
#BreakingNews : गाजियाबाद के इंदिरापुरम में भीषण आग, ग्रीन एवेन्यू में लगी भीषण आग#Ghaziabad #Fire | @Anant_Tyagii @shikha_thakur7 @Rajurajjee2 pic.twitter.com/6AFNBs3elw— Zee News (@ZeeNews) April 29, 2026
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