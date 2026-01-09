SHOCKING Viral Video: Man Arrested In Ghaziabad For Spitting On Tandoori Roti At Local Dhaba

Anger has been expressed in the Ghaziabad district in the state of Uttar Pradesh after a video circulated on social media showing a man spitting on dough while preparing tandoori rotis. Action was immediate as police arrested the accused on January 8, 2026.

This incident has reignited debate on food safety in local restaurants.

Viral Clip Provokes Police Response

This furore unfolded after a video recorded in a restaurant near the Vardhmanpuram Outpost under the jurisdiction of the Madhuban Bapudham Police Station went viral on the internet. This video was captured showing a man, identified to be Javed Ansari, spitting on the flatbread a number of times before baking it in the clay oven (tandoor).

This visual evidence triggered local protests immediately, which led to intervention by the police. Upon verification of the authenticity of the video clip, a team from Madhuban Bapudham police station arrested the suspect.

UP | Ghaziabad police arrested Javed Ansari on charges of spitting on rotis while making them at A-One Chicken Point !!

Suspect Found To Be Javed Ansari

The police officials have confirmed that the man in the video is indeed Javed Ansari, a resident of Muradnagar, and that he was working at an outlet named 'A-One Chicken Point', owned by an individual with the name Waseem.

Charges Filed: Ansari has been charged under certain sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing infection of dangerous diseases and hurting religious sentiments.

Official Statement: "On January 8, we received the video, and we launched a preliminary investigation. It is clear that he is contaminating food. He has been taken into custody, and due legal action is being taken," said Suryabali Maurya, ACP Kavi Nagar.

Increasing Concerns Over Food Contamination

This is not the first instance of such activity in the region. In the past year, a string of videos such as these—ranging from people spitting on fruits to tampering with "rotis"—have appeared in Uttar Pradesh, giving rise to demands for "stringent food safety" legislation.

Public Outcry: People have been utterly disgusted by the "vile mindset" events of that nature reveal, and permanent licence cancellations for eateries upon acts of basic unsanitary conditions are well-deserved.

Police Vigilance: For these unsanitary practices, police encourage people to report such things on the spot rather than spreading them on social media for quicker arrests.

