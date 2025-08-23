Ghaziabad Man Slaps Woman 8 Times In 38 Seconds For Feeding Stray Dogs | Watch Video

New Delhi: A woman was slapped eight times in the span of just 38 seconds by a man in Ghaziabad after she fed stray dogs near the accused's residential complex in the National Capital Region.

The victim, a resident of Ghaziabad, said she had been feeding the dogs late on Friday night, just hours after the Supreme Court modified its 11 August order concerning the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi and its surrounding areas, which it had deemed "too harsh".

Shukla claimed she was at a designated feeding spot when a resident of the Brahmaputra Enclave Society in Vijaynagar, identified as Kamal Khanna, approached and began slapping her repeatedly.

The entire altercation was recorded on a mobile phone.

"Didi, record video. He is hitting me," the woman is heard saying in the footage.

The man responds brazenly, "Yes, record this."

In the viral video, the man can be seen striking her eight times. At one point, he alleges that she hit him first.

Police have since registered a case and taken Khanna into custody.

On Friday, the Supreme Court scaled back its previous directive to capture and remove tens of thousands of stray dogs from the capital, after concerns were raised about the practicality of such an extensive operation.

Earlier this month, the Court had instructed city authorities to round up all stray dogs within eight weeks and keep them in shelters without release.

However, in a revised order issued yesterday, the Court stated that stray dogs should be "released after they are vaccinated and sterilised" unless they show signs of rabies or "display aggressive behaviour". The order also emphasised the need for designated feeding areas for the strays.