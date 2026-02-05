Ghaziabad minor sisters’ suicide: Case unravels as chilling details emerge - Note, gaming addiction, eyewitness says…

Ghaziabad horror: The alleged suicide of three minor sisters from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has sent shockwaves across the nation. Several revelations have emerged regarding the incident. A note discovered at their residence indicated that the sisters were influenced by Korean culture and frequently played an online task-based game.

The incident occurred at around 2:15 am last night under Tila Mod Police Limits in the Loni area.

Meanwhile, the deceased minor girls have been identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), daughters of Chetan Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The girls were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

ANI reported that Nimish Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Trans-Hindon, on Thursday, informed that the three minor girls who died in Ghaziabad had jumped off the 9th floor of their residential building. The preliminary information by the Ghaziabad police suggested that the minors used to play an online task-based game. However, no specific name of any game application was mentioned in the note.

DCP Patil further stated that the police have found a suicide note at the residence, which clarified that they were influenced by Korean culture.

"In the early hours of 4th February, we received information that three girls jumped from a building. They were declared dead at the hospital. We have found a suicide note in the case. From the suicide note, it is clear that the three girls were influenced by Korean culture. No particular app was named. At the time of the incident, the whole family was present in the house, but they were sleeping..." he said.

What did the eyewitness say?

An eyewitness, Arun Kumar, told the news agency ANI that he saw the girls jump off from the building, and it seemed like one of them planned the jump while the others were trying to save her.

"I saw all three of them jumping. It was so sudden, it occurred before I could have done anything or called anyone. They were sitting on the balcony glass... It was abnormal. It happened at around 2 am... From what I saw, one of them planned to jump, and the others fell while trying to save her. I called the police and the ambulance..." he said.

Chilling details emerge

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, police informed that in the note they repeatedly mentioned that no one, including their brother and other family members, understood their "love for Korea."

The report further stated that the minor sisters did not like their half-brother. The girls had a single phone, which they used to watch shows on.

In the note, the minors wrote that they liked Korea, China, Thailand, and Japan. The sisters were reportedly upset that they could not go and live there.

HT also reported that the sisters had stopped going to school around 2020. They had limited interaction with others and had no friends in the neighbourhood. Furthermore, the father of the three girls was married multiple times. The 16-year-old and her brother were from his first marriage; the other two (14 and 15 years old) were from his second marriage. The man's third marriage is being investigated, and further investigation is underway.

In another revelation, according to an NDTV report, the mobile phone that they used was allegedly taken away by their father. Furthermore, they had created a social media account and gained a large number of followers on it. When their father learnt about this, he deleted it and took away the device. He also reportedly sold the mobile phone.

There was an eight-page-long suicide note that was recovered by the investigators in which the girls accused their father of threatening to marry them off to an Indian when they loved Korean.

The details of this case are highly complex, involving multiple factors that authorities are carefully examining. While many questions remain unanswered, the investigation is ongoing.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪+91 9999666555‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).