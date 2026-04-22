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NewsIndiaPassport Lok Adalat tomorrow: Know time and venue to resolve your pending application on April 23
APPLICATIONS OF PASSPORTS

Passport Lok Adalat tomorrow: Know time and venue to resolve your pending application on April 23

Is your passport application stuck? Regional Passport Office Ghaziabad is holding a special Lok Adalat tomorrow, April 23, from 3 PM to 5 PM. Resolve pending files, technical glitches, and document issues on the spot. Limited to 50 applicants.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 10:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Passport Lok Adalat tomorrow: Know time and venue to resolve your pending application on April 23REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

The Regional Passport Office has announced a Passport Lok Adalat for tomorrow, April 23, 2026. This event will help solve pending passport applications that have been delayed for months or years. The Regional Passport Office is doing this to help people who have been waiting for a time for their passports. Many applicants face delays due to administrative issues.

The event follows guidelines from the Ministry of External Affairs. The goal is to make it easier for people to get help with their passport applications.

Here are the details:

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Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Venue: Regional Passport Office, Ghaziabad, Room No. 320

The Lok Adalat will focus on solving cases, such as the following:

Long-pending files: Applications that have not been processed for a long time.

Documentary discrepancies: Issues with incorrect paperwork.

Technical glitches: Files stuck in the system due to software errors.

Procedural delays: Issues with police verification or prior application history.

To ensure the event runs smoothly, here are some guidelines:

The Lok Adalat will handle a maximum of 50 files on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants must bring all documents and a complete set of self-attested photocopies.

It is recommended that applicants attend in person to provide clarifications.

The Passport Lok Adalat is an initiative. It brings together the administration and the public. The Regional Passport Office hopes to eliminate delays and help citizens get their travel documents quickly.

The Regional Passport Office wants to help people get their passports quickly. They are using the Passport Lok Adalat to solve pending applications.

This event will help applicants get their passports faster. The Regional Passport Office is making an effort to reduce delays.

Applicants can get help with their passport applications at the Lok Adalat. The event is a step towards making the process more efficient.

The Passport Lok Adalat will help solve problems with passport applications. It is an initiative by the Regional Passport Office.

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