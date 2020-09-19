Ghaziabad Police seizes assets worth crores of gangster Subhash Yadav

Indirapuram: The Ghaziabad police on Saturday (September 19) seized assets worth 1.5 to 2 crores rupees of UP based gangster Subhash Yadav. The offender has his name involved in several heinous crimes including charges of murder and rapes.

The assets attached by the inspector in-charge Indirapuram are under the criminal acts. The seized assets include several movable and immovable property including his cars.

The police has registered criminal cases against Subhash Yadav and his son Monil Yadav. Subhash Yadav has more than 15 FIR registered against him in several police stations of Delhi-NCR region.