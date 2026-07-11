/7-year-old found dead in Ghaziabad mall basement; Police probe rape & murder in Raj Nagar Extension

Shock waves run rampant across Raj Nagar Extension following the discovery of the dead body of a seven-year-old girl in the basement of an under-construction mall during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The accused has allegedly raped, kidnapped, and murdered the innocent girl. The victim belongs to a migrant family of construction laborers from Bihar, and her family has been living in temporary campsites near the construction site for the past couple of years.
As per the report by the father of the victim, he claims that his child was missing from the vicinity of the temporary shelters between 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday night.
"We started searching for her, and a couple of hours later her body was found in the basement of the under-construction mall," the father told reporters. "In the camera [CCTV footage], we saw two people taking away my daughter. We spotted her body around 1:00 AM and immediately informed the police."
The victim's body had no clothes on it. She suffered immensely with fractured limbs and heavy bleeding in the head and face part of her body, as informed by the father of the child.
Following the 1:00 AM distress call, senior police officials, along with the forensic teams, arrived at the crime scene for securing the crime scene and collecting evidence. It has come to be known internally in the police force that the culprits used an iron rod to kill the child.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Nandgram circle, Priyashri Pal, confirmed that an investigation has already commenced. "Senior officials visited the crime scene, and the forensic team was also called in. Several persons were arrested for interrogation. We have received a complaint from the family," said Pal, and added that an autopsy has been carried out to understand the cause of death more accurately.
Applicable Statutes Registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Current Status: Multiple suspects detained for questioning; CCTV analysis ongoing to confirm identities.
Addressing the immediate updates of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dhawal Jaiswal stated that the administration is treating the incident with the highest priority. "We are investigating it as a case of rape and murder, and at present, we cannot definitively say if it is a case of gang rape. An investigation is on in the case, and a formal FIR has been registered," Jaiswal concluded.
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