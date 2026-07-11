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7-year-old found dead in Ghaziabad mall basement; Police probe rape & murder in Raj Nagar Extension

A horrific crime stuns Ghaziabad as a 7-year-old girl is found dead in an under-construction mall basement in Raj Nagar Extension. Police launched a BNS & POCSO probe.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 02:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
7-year-old found dead in Ghaziabad mall basement; Police probe rape & murder in Raj Nagar Extension
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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