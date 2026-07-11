/7-year-old found dead in Ghaziabad mall basement; Police probe rape & murder in Raj Nagar Extension

Addressing the immediate updates of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dhawal Jaiswal stated that the administration is treating the incident with the highest priority. "We are investigating it as a case of rape and murder, and at present, we cannot definitively say if it is a case of gang rape. An investigation is on in the case, and a formal FIR has been registered," Jaiswal concluded.



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