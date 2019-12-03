Ghaziabad suicide case: Main suspect traced in Kolkata, family taken in custody for enquiry

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the Ghaziabad family suicide case, the police has traced the prime suspect Rakesh Verma's location in Kolkata. The Ghaziabad Police is now in touch with the Kolkata Police over the same. Meanwhile, his family has been taken into custody for further enquiry.

Rakesh's name was mentioned in the suicide note. He is said to be a relative of the family. After the initial investigation, the police had said he might be involved in the gruesome incident. Several other names have also been mentioned in the suicide letter.

Three teams were initially formed by the Ghaziabad police to trace Rakesh. He was allegedly sent to jail earlier too.

ALSO READ: Couple, woman jump to death from 8th floor of Ghaziabad apartment, 2 children strangled

On Tuesday morning, five members of a family - a couple, their two children and another woman - were found dead in Vaibhav Khand area of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. They committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of their apartment. Before the trio jumped to death, the couple strangled their children - a daughter and a son - and stabbed them while they were sleeping inside the house, the police said. A pet rabbit was also strangled.

While the wife died at the spot, the other woman was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital. However, she later succumbed to her injuries.

According to an initial investigation, the reason for the incident is domestic discord and financial crisis. The suicide note cited financial crisis as the reason for this extreme step.

Live TV

"The incident occurred at around 5 am. I heard some noise and went out to check and saw that three people were lying on the ground. I immediately called my supervisor and called the police," said Ajaz Karim Khan, a guard at the apartment complex. The family had recently moved into the society here.

The man has been identified as Gulshan Vasudev, 45. His wife's name was Parveen and the other woman was living with them for the last five years. She worked as a manager of a jeans factory in Gandhi Nagar.

A certain amount of money was also found along with the suicide note stating that it be used for their funeral.

On December 1, the family had also cleared the dues of the maid and dismissed her from duties, citing a family tour. A day before committing suicide, Gulshan had distributed blankets and jackets to the househelp, guards and housekeeping staff.