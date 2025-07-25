Ghaziabad Teen Killed Over Chole Bhature Invite: Stabbed 12 Times For Following Girl On Instagram

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested three accused in Ghaziabad for the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy for following a girl on Instagram, as per an HT report.

The accused have been identified as Waseem Khan, who used to work as an electrician; Mohammad Sahil, also an electrician; and Mohammad Rehan, a Class 10 student.

The incident came to light after the victim's body was recovered from bushes in Ilaichipur in Loni’s Tronica City. The police narrowed down the suspects based on electronic surveillance and manual information, as per the report.

According to the police, the main suspect was upset because the victim was following a girl on Instagram.

As per the report, ACP of the Loni circle, Siddharth Gautam, said that Waseem, the main suspect, did not like and used to get angry when the deceased commented on and liked pictures of a girl on Instagram whom Waseem also followed. According to the police, Waseem even got into a fight with the deceased over him commenting on the girl’s Instagram posts.

Police said that after the fight, the prime suspect planned to get rid of the deceased by asking him to come for an outing on July 22.

The three accused then took the victim to the isolated spot on the pretext of offering him chole bhature, stabbed him 12 times, hid the body behind bushes, and fled the scene.

As per the HT report, the autopsy of the victim revealed that he suffered around 27 different injuries across his body.

Double murder In Delhi's Tilak Nagar

In another development, a horrifying double murder unfolded in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, where two close friends, identified as Sandeep and Arif, stabbed each other and lost their lives during an altercation in a neighbourhood park.

According to initial investigations, the two men stabbed each other during a heated argument on July 13, resulting in their deaths at the scene.

(With IANS Input)