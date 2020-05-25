Ghaziabad to reseal Delhi border from May 26 amid spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: Worried over the rising number of coronvirus COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Ghaziabad has decided to reseal its border with Delhi effective Tuesday (May 26, 2020). The decision was taken by the district magistrate on Monday.

The rules and restrictions that were applied during the last border sealing order will be enforced this time too. In April, the Ghaziabad District Magistrate had issued a similar order to seal all borders to contain the spread of coronavirus. The ban had led to chaos at the highway with long queques of vehicles seen on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

As per a press note, people who have passes will be allowed to cross the border. People working in essential services are exempted. Also media persons and advocates working in various courts at Delhi will be exempted upon providing their identity cards.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the COVID-19 situation is under control and that tthey were prepared to handle the surge in cases after easing of lockdown restrictions.

Meanwhile, Delhi tally of coronavirus cases stands at 14,053 with 276 deaths so far. It has been reporting 500 or more new cases of infections every day for the past week with as many as 88 containment zones identified.