Ghaziabad: Woman Police Team Makes History With First-Ever Encounter, Arrests 'Hobbyist' Criminal | VIDEO

The encounter took place late on Monday evening close to the Lohia Nagar police chowki, where a women police patrol was carrying out customary checks. A scooter-borne man came from the Meerut road side and was flagged down, but he did not comply. He promptly reversed his scooter and tried to escape. The police patrol chased him, making the suspect lose control of his scooter and tumble.



It was the first time Ghaziabad witnessed a team of female police officers apprehending an accused during a shootout. The suspect, Jitendra, got hurt during the encounter and was later arrested. Police took from his custody a scooter, a tablet, a mobile phone, and an illegal weapon along with cartridges.

As officers asked him to surrender, the suspect fired. The police force, in self-defense, fired back and injured the criminal. He was then arrested and admitted to District MMG Ghaziabad Hospital for treatment.

Criminal Admits to Financing 'Hobbies' with Looted Items

Jitendra admitted during interrogation that he steals scooters and bicycles in the NCR area and uses them to loot phones and money from individuals on the streets. He sells the stolen items cheaply to support his personal "hobbies."

He confessed to having stolen the recovered phone and tablet from a residence in Crossing Republic only a day before the encounter. He also confessed that the scooter he was riding was stolen from Delhi last year. During his arrest, the injured criminal apologized to the female police officers, citing that he only fired to protect himself and would never do it again.

