Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2963462https://zeenews.india.com/india/ghaziabad-woman-police-encounter-2963462.html
NewsIndia
GHAZIABAD NEWS

Ghaziabad: Woman Police Team Makes History With First-Ever Encounter, Arrests 'Hobbyist' Criminal | VIDEO

In a first for Ghaziabad, a team of woman police officers successfully apprehended a criminal named Jitendra after a shootout.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 12:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ghaziabad: Woman Police Team Makes History With First-Ever Encounter, Arrests 'Hobbyist' Criminal | VIDEOWoman Police Team Makes History with First-Ever Encounter in Ghaziabad. (Photo: Screengrab)

The encounter took place late on Monday evening close to the Lohia Nagar police chowki, where a women police patrol was carrying out customary checks. A scooter-borne man came from the Meerut road side and was flagged down, but he did not comply. He promptly reversed his scooter and tried to escape. The police patrol chased him, making the suspect lose control of his scooter and tumble.


It was the first time Ghaziabad witnessed a team of female police officers apprehending an accused during a shootout. The suspect, Jitendra, got hurt during the encounter and was later arrested. Police took from his custody a scooter, a tablet, a mobile phone, and an illegal weapon along with cartridges.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As officers asked him to surrender, the suspect fired. The police force, in self-defense, fired back and injured the criminal. He was then arrested and admitted to District MMG Ghaziabad Hospital for treatment.

Criminal Admits to Financing 'Hobbies' with Looted Items

Jitendra admitted during interrogation that he steals scooters and bicycles in the NCR area and uses them to loot phones and money from individuals on the streets. He sells the stolen items cheaply to support his personal "hobbies."

He confessed to having stolen the recovered phone and tablet from a residence in Crossing Republic only a day before the encounter. He also confessed that the scooter he was riding was stolen from Delhi last year. During his arrest, the injured criminal apologized to the female police officers, citing that he only fired to protect himself and would never do it again.

ALSO READBomb Threat Via Email Received At Army Base In Kannur, Kerala

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh