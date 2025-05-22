'Ghost Towns, Eerie Silence, Massive Losses': Kashmir Awaits Tourists One Month Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: One month after the Pahalgam terror attack, India has launched a strong response destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing six terrorists in Kashmir, and arresting over 100 individuals under the Public Safety Act (PSA). A massive search operation, extending from mountains to towns and cities, has been launched to apprehend the attackers who are still in hiding.

After terrorists killed unarmed tourists and a local on April 22nd in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam, India adopted an offensive posture, punishing Pakistan for its vital role in the attack. India’s response, Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7th, targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, aiming to dismantle networks linked to the attack. The operation involved precision missile strikes and was described as a significant escalation in India’s counter-terrorism strategy. Not only that, India delivered a fitting reply to Pakistan's aggression by destroying many vital installations, including major air bases. A ceasefire was later agreed upon on May 10th, but India maintains economic sanctions, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, which impacts Pakistan’s agriculture. India also sent a loud and clear message that any future terror attack would be treated as an act of war.

To commemorate this significant victory, the BJP today organized a Tiranga Shikara Rally at Dal Lake in Srinagar to honour the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor and pay tribute to the tourists and locals killed in the Pahalgam Attack. BJP leaders carried National Flags in a massive Shikara rally on the world-famous Dal Lake. The BJP leaders called Operation Sindoor a major success and stated that this is not the old India.

Dr. Darakshana Andrabi, Chairperson of the Waqf Board and spokesperson, stated, "Operation Sindoor was conducted successfully. Operation Sindoor was launched by Prime Minister Modi against Pakistan from where terrorists were sent here. India has proved its 'Vishva Guru' status, and terrorism will not be tolerated at all."

#WATCH | J&K: Tourist footfall in Pahalgam remains extremely low even after a month of #PahalgamTerroristAttack. Tourist attractions, hotels, and streets appear deserted. pic.twitter.com/8DsFhGFTgq — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2025

Over the past month, security forces have launched massive anti-terror operations in Kashmir, targeting both active terrorists and sleeper cells. Six terrorists have been killed, over 100 overground workers (OGWs) have been arrested under the Public Safety Act, and dozens of properties belonging to terrorists and their supporters have been attached.

A massive hunt is also underway for the Pahalgam attackers. Agencies have released posters offering a ₹20 lakh reward for information on three Pakistani terrorists believed to be behind the attack, with the search for perpetrators ongoing. The attack was carried out by terrorists from The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in the once bustling tourist hotspot, which has since become a ghost city. The Baisaran meadow attack has deeply affected Kashmir's tourism. Tourism, a vital contributor to Jammu and Kashmir’s economy (estimated at ₹10,000 crore annually), has seen widespread cancellations, with advance bookings plummeting after 50 tourist sites were closed post-attack.

The downfall in tourism has led to the closure of shops selling Pashmina shawls, saffron, and souvenirs, significantly impacting the region's economy. An estimate suggests that the tourism industry has suffered approximately two thousand crore rupees in losses this month.

Now, tourist businesses across India, along with Kashmir tourist traders, have launched a campaign called "Chalo Kashmir," with around 2,400 travel member companies aiming to restore Jammu and Kashmir's tourism industry. Travel agents across the country state that their motive is to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Tariq Ghani, President of the Chamber of Commerce, said, "'Kashmir Chalo' will not only promote Kashmir tourism but will also offer a 50 per cent discount on hotels, houseboats, and guesthouses during the peak season to attract people again. The 'Chalo Kashmir' campaign has been started, and I would like to inform you that on May 27th, 28th, and 29th, we are conducting a familiarization tour in which travel partners from across the country are coming to support this campaign."

Locals in the Valley have reported an uneasy calm across the Valley since the Pahalgam attack. With no tourists, places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg have started resembling ghost towns.

Manzoor Pakhtoon, President of the Houseboat Association, said, "It's a great initiative, and some of the top associations and travel agents have taken the initiative to run this campaign, 'Chalo Kashmir.' These travel companies have memberships in lakhs around the country, with main members in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. They have always helped Kashmir tourism to revive. It's a great message from all of them."

Despite the challenges, the people of Kashmir and the government are continuously focusing on the revival of tourism.