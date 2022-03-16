हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress poll debacle

Congress poll debacle: Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to meet Sonia Gandhi on Thursday over G-23 group’s proposals

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also expected to be present at Thursday's meeting where Ghulam Nabi Azad will put forth G-23 members' proposals before Sonia Gandhi. 

File Photo

New Delhi: After holding meeting with G-23 group leaders today (March 16) at his residence, Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to call upon party chief Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath on Thursday, ANI reported citing sources. 

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be present at Thursday's meeting, sources added. Azad will present the final proposal of the G-23 members, who have called for organisational overhaul, before Congress' top brass.

Azad hosted a number of G-23 leaders at his residence in Delhi today. The meeting was also attended by Shashi Tharoor, besides Kapil Sibal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Mani Shankar Aiyar, PJ Kurien, Parneet Kaur, Sandeep Dikshit and Raj Babbar in the wake of the Congress' drubbing in the assembly polls to five states.

The meeting was earlier set to be held at Kapil Sibal's residence but the venue was shifted to Azad's place after Sibal's recent "attack" on the Gandhis, the news agency reported. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a Gandhi loyalist, had slammed Sibal for his criticism of the Gandhi family. Sibal had asked the Gandhis to step aside and give other leaders a chance to lead the Congress.

Following the poll debacle, Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday had sought the resignations of state party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, had held a nearly five-hour-long meeting on March 13 to discuss the poll defeat. The party put its weight behind Sonia Gandhi to continue to lead the party till organisational polls are held.  Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said that every Congress worker wants Rahul Gandhi to helm the party. 

(With agency inputs)

Congress poll debacleGhulam Nabi AzadSonia GandhiRahul GandhiCongress G-23Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
