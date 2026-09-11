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Uttar Pradesh: Moving from 'Nari Shakti' to 'Arth Shakti' | Opinion

The figures related to Nari Shakti in Uttar Pradesh are not merely an increase in employment figures. Behind them is the expansion of social consciousness, in which women are becoming partners in their families' economic responsibilities, emerging as an active force in development, and stepping forward to make decisions for themselves and their families.

Published: Sep 11, 2026, 06:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 06:56 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: Moving from 'Nari Shakti' to 'Arth Shakti' | Opinion
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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Uttar Pradesh: Moving from 'Nari Shakti' to 'Arth Shakti' | Opinion
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