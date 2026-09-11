/Uttar Pradesh: Moving from 'Nari Shakti' to 'Arth Shakti' | Opinion

The biggest and most fundamental figure is the increase in women’s labour force participation in the state from 12 per cent to more than 36 per cent. This threefold leap cannot be the result of any single scheme. It is the outcome of a long process in which education, security and opportunities have advanced together. When a state believes that a daughter’s dream should not remain incomplete merely because she was born into a poor family, it becomes the state’s responsibility to support her at every step, from education to capital. Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, assistance of Rs 25 thousand from the birth of a daughter until graduation, reserving half of the seats in Atal Residential Schools for daughters, extending Kasturba Gandhi Schools up to Class 12, and soon connecting 50 thousand meritorious daughters with the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana are not separate pieces but links in the same chain of thought. The foundation of this thinking is: do not leave a daughter alone at any point; make her part of the mainstream.