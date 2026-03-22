Giant 5-foot radish grown by UP farmer shocks internet users; Netizens say, give him a reward

Viral video UP: A farmer from Uttar Pradesh has caught the internet’s attention after a video showed him carrying a massive 5-foot-long radish on his shoulder. The clip, originally shared on X, has now gone viral across multiple social media platforms, leaving netizens surprised and curious.

In the video, the farmer from Pratapgarh proudly displays the unusually large radish and even invites people to visit his home if they doubt its authenticity. The sheer size of the vegetable has sparked widespread reactions online, with many calling it a rare sight.

Social media users have responded in different ways. While many were amazed to see such a huge radish, others said that it is not uncommon in their regions. One user wrote that what seems like a miracle to others is quite normal in parts of Jaunpur and Pratapgarh, where large radishes are regularly grown.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

‘Farmer should get a reward,’ say netizens

Some users also praised the farmer’s hard work. Many users in the comments wrote that he should be rewarded or given proper recognition for growing such a large vegetable. Others highlighted the dedication and effort farmers put into their fields, saying this is a result of consistent care and experience.

(Also Read: ‘Rasgulla chori’ viral video: Boy cries after young man steals sweet from his plate; Netizens say ‘it hurts a lot’)

One user commented, “What seems like a miracle to others is a normal thing in some parts of Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, and Varanasi – local radishes like this keep growing regularly.”

Another user wrote, “He should receive proper recognition for his hard work.”

A third comment read, “This shows how much hard work farmers do for their crop.”

Interestingly, a few users even showed interest in buying the radish. One comment asked about its price, showing how the viral moment has turned into a point of curiosity and potential demand.

Radish is a root vegetable widely grown and consumed around the world. It has a crisp texture and a slightly spicy taste, making it popular in salads, curries, and pickles. Radish is rich in vitamins, especially vitamin C, and contains antioxidants that support digestion and overall health. It is low in calories and high in water content, which helps with hydration. In India, radish is commonly used in dishes like parathas and salads during the winter season.