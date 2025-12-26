There may be gigantic disruptions in the delivery of food and groceries in the major Indian metros on New Year's Eve. This has been announced by the gig and platform workers, who have planned a nationwide strike on December 31, due to the deteriorating pay structure, lack of social security, and "deadly" delivery time.

The strike call, led by the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), comes after a very successful ‘flash protest’ on Christmas Day, which hit services in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Key Demands

The heart of the protest revolves around the "quick commerce" war. The workers have issued several unconditionally demanded points, which include:

End to 10-Minute Deliveries: Trade unions claim such fast methods make bike couriers commit life-endangering traffic offenses.

Income Security: There is a demand for a transparent wage structure consistent and equivalent to statutory minimum wages set by law (minimum of Rs 20 per kilometer for ride-hailing services).

Fog Safety Protocol: There are restrictions on deliveries past 11 at night in thick fog. This aims to prevent accidents.

Social Security: Implementation of functional insurance, pension, and accident schemes.

Anti-Retaliation

No more "ID blocking" or suspension of worker accounts for union organising.

Christmas Strike Effect: Insights from Gurugram

The December 25 event was actually a “dry run” for what was to ensue later on.

Areas Affected: Gurugram was the worst affected area, with people in sectors 31, 47, 48, 50, and 66 facing waiting times of more than two hours.

Coordinated Log-offs: The event saw delivery partners congregate at Rodeo Drive Market Complex and Baani Square, with many deciding to go offline.

Service Paralysis: There were reports of restaurants having to send out their own service staff for delivery orders because the apps displayed "no riders available."

Key Platforms Participating

The strike is also likely to see involvement from employees who work with nearly every major application service:

Food & Grocery: Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto.

E-commerce: Amazon, Flipkart.

Home Services & Cabs: Urban Company, Uber, Ola.

