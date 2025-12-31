Gig workers: Just before entry into the new year 2026, delivery and platform workers across India have announced plans to strike on December 31 and January 1, according to worker unions and industry reports.

The action follows a similar protest on Christmas Day (December 25) and aims to highlight persistent concerns about pay, working conditions, and lack of legal protection in the gig economy.

Unions such as the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU), and Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) are leading the movement, calling on central and state governments to address the sector’s key issues.

Why are Workers Striking?

Gig workers say many delivery contracts impose heavy workloads, arbitrary deactivation of IDs, and low payouts without job security or social benefits. They are also urging safe working conditions, minimum earnings per kilometre, paid leave, and health protections.

Unions argue that without basic labour rights or formal recognition under labour law, platform workers lack protections enjoyed by traditional employees. They said striking during busy year-end dates will draw attention to these long-standing grievances.

Talking to IANS, a delivery partner said, “It’s been 15 minutes, and only one order is there. Swiggy doesn’t give orders throughout the day. They show incentives, but in the entire day, only one order comes. They make us work a 14-hour shift, but we are not earning what we should.”

Earnings per Order and Daily Income

Gig workers’ earnings vary widely, but recent surveys and reports showed many delivery workers earn less than Rs 25 per order on average—with about 35% earning Rs 16–Rs 20 per delivery, and only a small share earning over Rs 36 per order.

Reports also suggested that, on regular days, some workers may earn Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000 per day, while during peak seasons or busy hours, earnings can rise to Rs 5,000–Rs 7,000.

However, actual take-home pay depends on the number of orders, hours worked, and incentives available. Many workers reported long hours and unpaid waiting times reduce effective earnings.

Platforms Respond with Incentives

In response to the strike threat and year-end demand, some delivery and quick-commerce companies have increased incentives and bonuses to encourage workers to stay active. Offers included higher pay per order and extra rewards for peak hours during December 31 and January 1.

Even so, workers said these incentives were often temporary and do not address broader wage and rights issues.