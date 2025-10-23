Giriraj Singh Slams Mahagathbandhan, Labels It ‘Ticket-Selling Alliance’ Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on the Mahagathbandhan claiming that opposition's alliance in Bihar is a group of "ticket-selling parties".

Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi upcoming campaigns in the poll-bound state will ensure defeat of all these "vote-cutter" and "ticket seller" parties.

"PM Narendra Modi will address a gathering of lakhs of people and kickstart the election campaigning in Begusarai and Samastipur. After that, all 'vote cutter' and 'ticket seller' parties in Mahagathbandhan will collapse," Union Minister said.

Giriraj Singh emphasised that these rallies will lay the foundation for the NDA's historic lead, and the public will completely reject the Mahagathbandhan's "ticket-selling politics".

He further expressed confidence that the NDA will secure a record-breaking victory in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav has been declared as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the assembly elections in Bihar, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.