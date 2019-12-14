Giriraj Singh slams Rahul Gandhi for using 'Savarkar' surname

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh took to Twitter to attack Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for the statement he made during Bharat Bachao rally in the capital.

Singh said, "Vir Savarkar was a real patriot. No one becomes Gandhi and a patriot by merely adopting a surname. One needs Indian blood to become a real patriot. Many people have looted the country in disguise. It is unacceptable."

Live TV

The Minister tagged a picture of Rahul, Sonia, and Priyanka. "Who are these three? Are they common people of India?"

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP while addressing `Bharat Bachao rally` in the capital. He said he would not apologise for speaking the truth. "My name is not Rahul Savarkar, but Rahul Gandhi. I will not apologise for speaking the truth".

Rahul courted controversy over his "rape in India" remark at an election rally in Godda, Jharkhand, which led to a ruckus in Parliament. The BJP had sought an apology from Rahul for making that statement.