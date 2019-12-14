हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Giriraj Singh slams Rahul Gandhi for using 'Savarkar' surname

Union Minister Giriraj Singh took to Twitter to attack Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for the statement he made during Bharat Bachao rally in the capital.

Giriraj Singh slams Rahul Gandhi for using &#039;Savarkar&#039; surname

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh took to Twitter to attack Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for the statement he made during Bharat Bachao rally in the capital.

Singh said, "Vir Savarkar was a real patriot. No one becomes Gandhi and a patriot by merely adopting a surname. One needs Indian blood to become a real patriot. Many people have looted the country in disguise. It is unacceptable."

The Minister tagged a picture of Rahul, Sonia, and Priyanka. "Who are these three? Are they common people of India?"

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP while addressing `Bharat Bachao rally` in the capital. He said he would not apologise for speaking the truth. "My name is not Rahul Savarkar, but Rahul Gandhi. I will not apologise for speaking the truth".

Rahul courted controversy over his "rape in India" remark at an election rally in Godda, Jharkhand, which led to a ruckus in Parliament. The BJP had sought an apology from Rahul for making that statement.

 

Giriraj SinghSavarkarRahul Gandhi
