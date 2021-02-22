हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
acid attack

Girl attacked with acid after she stops talking to friend in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

Credit: ANI

New Delhi: In a gruesome incident, a girl in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly attacked with a chemical suspected to be acid on Sunday evening. Hours after the incident, the police nabbed the accused and registered a case of the acid attack against him.

The girl was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment. She was later transferred to another hospital in Meerut.

"The incident took place at around 7:30 pm. A chemical suspected to be acid was thrown at a girl. She was hospitalised immediately. Later she was referred to Meerut. She is out of danger now," Neeraj Jadaun, Superintendent of Police, told media.

The accused has been identified as Rahil or Rohil Khan, who was captured using necessary force, after which he was sent to a hospital for treatment, the police said in a statement released on Twitter.

The police also shared a clip of the accused being taken into custody. During initial questioning, it was revealed that the accused attacked the girl after she stopped talking to him after an initial friendship.

