Girl Groped Outside Jhansi Home; Accused Arrested After CCTV Video Goes Viral

Uttar Pradesh: A disturbing incident of harassment involving a young girl outside her residence in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked outrage after a CCTV video of the episode went viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred when the woman was standing at her doorstep, waiting for the gate to be unlocked.

As per the footage, two men arrived on a motorcycle and approached the woman suddenly. In a brief but alarming moment, they harassed her before fleeing the spot. The woman, visibly shaken, remained near her home as the motorcycle sped away. The entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the house, providing crucial visual evidence of the incident.

This video is from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. This incident of a girl being harassed outside her home, After the incident was captured on CCTV, the family filed a police complaint. The police arrested both the accused, and broke their legs. pic.twitter.com/0Q0SR59mAd VARAHA WARRIOR (@VarahaWarrior) December 16, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following the incident, the woman’s family approached the local police station and filed a formal complaint. Acting swiftly, the police identified and arrested both accused men. As per claims circulating alongside the viral video, the accused sustained serious leg injuries after their arrest. However, official details regarding the circumstances of these injuries have not been clearly stated by authorities.

Similar Incidents To This

In a disturbing incident, a woman alleged that she was molested by a Blinkit delivery partner while receiving her order at home. The shocking episode, captured on a CCTV camera, showed the delivery executive inappropriately touching the woman while collecting cash.

The victim later shared the footage on social media platform X, where it quickly went viral and triggered widespread outrage. Questioning whether women’s safety is being taken seriously in India, she demanded strict action against the accused and accountability from the e commerce platform. The incident has reignited debates around safety, trust, and responsibility in doorstep delivery services.

This is what happened with me today while ordering from Blinkit. The delivery guy asked for my address again and then touched me inappropriately. This is NOT acceptable. @letsblinkit please take strict action. #Harassment #Safety @letsblinkit ...is women safety is joke in India? pic.twitter.com/aAsjcT3mnO S (@eternalxflames_) October 3, 2025

Another incident related to this went viral wherein in a shocking incident that was caught on camera, a burqa clad woman was allegedly harassed on a street in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, sparking outrage after the CCTV footage went viral on social media. In the video, a woman was walking alone in the Gol Kothi Wali Gali area when a man approached her from behind and suddenly groped her.

She was even seen struggling to free herself before the accused fled the spot. Taking cognizance of the viral clip, a case was also registered in this matter.