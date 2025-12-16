Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996665https://zeenews.india.com/india/girl-groped-outside-jhansi-home-accused-arrested-after-cctv-video-goes-viral-2996665.html
NewsIndiaGirl Groped Outside Jhansi Home; Accused Arrested After CCTV Video Goes Viral
VIRAL VIDEO

Girl Groped Outside Jhansi Home; Accused Arrested After CCTV Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, a young girl was harassed outside her home in Jhansi, prompting swift police action and renewing concerns over women’s safety in India.

Written By Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Girl Groped Outside Jhansi Home; Accused Arrested After CCTV Video Goes ViralScreen Grab: ( X )

Uttar Pradesh: A disturbing incident of harassment involving a young girl outside her residence in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked outrage after a CCTV video of the episode went viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred when the woman was standing at her doorstep, waiting for the gate to be unlocked.

As per the footage, two men arrived on a motorcycle and approached the woman suddenly. In a brief but alarming moment, they harassed her before fleeing the spot. The woman, visibly shaken, remained near her home as the motorcycle sped away. The entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the house, providing crucial visual evidence of the incident.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Following the incident, the woman’s family approached the local police station and filed a formal complaint. Acting swiftly, the police identified and arrested both accused men. As per claims circulating alongside the viral video, the accused sustained serious leg injuries after their arrest. However, official details regarding the circumstances of these injuries have not been clearly stated by authorities.

Similar Incidents To This

In a disturbing incident, a woman alleged that she was molested by a Blinkit delivery partner while receiving her order at home. The shocking episode, captured on a CCTV camera, showed the delivery executive inappropriately touching the woman while collecting cash.

The victim later shared the footage on social media platform X, where it quickly went viral and triggered widespread outrage. Questioning whether women’s safety is being taken seriously in India, she demanded strict action against the accused and accountability from the e commerce platform. The incident has reignited debates around safety, trust, and responsibility in doorstep delivery services.

 

Another incident related to this went viral wherein in a shocking incident that was caught on camera, a burqa clad woman was allegedly harassed on a street in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, sparking outrage after the CCTV footage went viral on social media. In the video, a woman was walking alone in the Gol Kothi Wali Gali area when a man approached her from behind and suddenly groped her.

She was even seen struggling to free herself before the accused fled the spot. Taking cognizance of the viral clip, a case was also registered in this matter. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritu Kumari

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Lionel Messi Kolkata chaos
Messi Kolkata Event Chaos: West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas Resigns
Viral video
Girl Groped Outside Jhansi Home; Accused Arrested After CCTV Video Goes Viral
Rahul Gandhi
‘Deep Hatred’: Rahul Slams G RAM G Bill, Calls It Assault On Gandhian Ideals
Viral video
Decoding The '19-Minute' Clip Hype: Know The Full Form Of MMS
Technology news
Google Offers $8 Mn For India’s AI Centers For Health, And Education- Details
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 16.12.2025: First And Second Round Monday Draw
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 09-12-2025: Assam State Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT
Instagram viral video
Why Searching For A 40-Min Viral Video Is A Direct Path To Phishing, Jail Time
MNREGA
G RAM G Bill Vs MGNREGA: Key Difference And Why Cong Is Opposing It
Technology news
Google Pixel 10 Pro Gets Huge Discount On THIS Platform Under Rs 1,00,000