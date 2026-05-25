Girls shouldn't give up education due to lack of sanitary napkins in schools: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday said that girls should not be forced to drop out of school because they lack access to sanitary napkins, Bar and Bench reported.

A Bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan directed the Union government to ensure effective implementation of its guidelines on menstrual hygiene facilities across the country.

In its January 30 ruling, the Supreme Court of India had directed the Union government, States and Union Territories to provide free sanitary napkins to girl students and ensure the availability of separate toilets with proper menstrual hygiene facilities in schools.

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Hearing the matter on Monday, the Court urged the Centre to effectively implement the judgment and maximise its impact so that the benefits reach the largest possible number of girls across the country.

“Make the most of it. This is for the good of the women of our country, young girls and young students. Because this will have a direct impact on education. Girls should not have to give up their education and sit at home and do some domestic work for this reason,” the Bench observed.

Top Court said that it would continue to review the implementation of its January 30 judgment at intervals of every three months. The Court also directed the Centre to periodically submit updated status reports on compliance with its directions.

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“The Union shall proceed further to ensure that all our directions are complied with in letter and spirit. The Union shall continue to guide all States in this regard. The Union shall periodically collect the necessary data and information regarding due compliance," it added.

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Archana Pathak Dave submitted a summary of the compliance report having details of the steps taken by the Union government and States after the Court's January ruling.

“After the passing of the judgment, there has been galvanisation of efforts by all the States and Union Territories,” the ASG submitted.

Justice JB Pardiwala then asked whether the Union government was providing guidance to States on the implementation of the Court’s directions.

In response, the Additional Solicitor General informed the Bench that several inter-ministerial meetings had been conducted with States, Union Territories and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the matter.

In its January 30 judgment, the Supreme Court of India held that access to menstrual hygiene measures is an essential part of the right to live with dignity. The Bench observed that inadequate access to menstrual hygiene facilities subjects menstruating girl students to stigma, stereotyping and humiliation.

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