‘Give Birth To Child Immediately’: CM Stalin Amid Tamil Nadu’s Delimitation Row

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, in an event on Monday, urged the couples in the state to have more children. This statement comes amid his delimitation concerns and the potential political repercussions it may pose.

CM Stalin urged the couples to “give birth to a child immediately.” He also said that if delimitation is implemented based on population, then the state’s success in family planning could result in reduced Lok Sabha seats, according to IANS. “If delimitation is carried out solely on the basis of population, Tamil Nadu stands to lose eight parliamentary seats. This will significantly weaken our representation in Parliament,” he said.

As per ANI, CM Stalin, talking about family planning, said, “Before it is used to say don't give birth to child immediately, no need to rush. But now it is not necessary, we shouldn't say that also.. Because it is being said that the number of MPs would be decided based on population. The situation created is more population, more MPs. But we have achieved success with focusing on family planning. Now I won't say don't rush to give birth to child, give birth to child immediately.”

“With 39 MPs, we are fighting for rights; with more MPs, we can achieve our thoughts,” he said while focusing on the number of MPs in the LS.

Furthermore, he requested all parties to attend an all-party meeting regarding delimitation and added, “This is a crucial issue for our state. I urge all political parties to set aside their differences, attend the meeting, and express their views.”

Speaking on the matter, son of CM Stalin and Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, as per ANI, said, “The Tamil Nadu CM is the person who has brought the Metro Railway project to Chennai. The CM said three things recently: we don't accept NEP, we won't accept delimitation, and we won't accept Hindi imposition. Today, the central is trying to impose the Hindi language sideways. Centre is directly trying to impose Hindi through the New Education Policy. Tamil Nadu will never accept the New Education Policy and Hindi imposition in any manner. We (DMK) are not feared by Central Government threats because the current regime is DMK, not AIADMK. The current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is MK Stalin, not Edappadi Palaniswami (AIADMK Chief and Former CM).”

Further, as for the Centre’s take on the debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed CM Stalin’s claims and assured that if delimitation is implemented, no southern state of India would lose parliamentary seats.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear in the Lok Sabha that even after delimitation, no southern state will see a reduction in its seats,” said Shah as he addressed party workers in Coimbatore recently.

