Give details of every coronavirus COVID-19 death to us: Centre instructs Delhi government

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Centre on Sunday (June 21) asked the Delhi government to delineate all containment zones afresh and enumerate all households even outside containment zones. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has also asked the Delhi goverment to conduct a serological survey among 20,000 people in the national capital and associate every district in Delhi with a big hospital.

The MHA passed the instructions to Delhi government during a meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah at North Block. The meeting was attended by the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, among others.

During the meeting, the Union Home Minister also instructed the Delhi government to send a detailed report to the Centre on every Covid death in the city. According to MHA, the instructions were given by Shah on the basis of report submitted by a committee led by NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul.

“The Home Minister instructed that the Delhi government must assess every Covid death as to when the patient reached the hospital and from where. If the deceased was earlier in home isolation, whether he/she was brought to the hospital in time must be a key enquiry. Every death must be reported to the Centre,” an MHA statement said.

The statement added that Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi has been instructed that all coronavirus positive cases must first go to COVID-19 centres and tose individuals who have proper home isolation arrangements do not suffer any co-morbidities should be allowed to stay in home isolation.

The MHA also instructed to delineate 242 containment zones in the Delhi afresh and monitor activities within these zones strictly.

“It was also informed that a serological survey will be conducted across Delhi between June 27 and July 7 in which sample testing of 20,000 people will be done. This will help with a comprehensive assessment of the spread of infection in Delhi and assist future planning,” the MHA said in its statement.