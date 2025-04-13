Over a month after being expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by party Supremo Mayawati, her nephew Akash Anand has issued a public apology for his previous remarks. Additionally, he has appealed for his reinstatement in the party and vowed that he will not let his relations with his in-laws become an obstacle.

The BSP chief had previously said that in the All-India meeting of the party, Akash, who was reportedly her political heir, was relieved from all responsibilities, including his post of National Coordinator. This decision was taken due to his continued influence of his father-in-law, Shri Ashok Siddharth.

On Sunday, Akash, in a series of posts on social media platform X, appealed to Mayawati to forgive his mistakes and give him a chance to work in the party again.

In the first post, Akash clarified that he considers Mayawati his only political guru and ideal.

“I consider the National President of BSP, four-time Chief Minister of UP, and many-time Member of Parliament of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respected sister Ms. Mayawati, as my only political guru and ideal. Today I take this vow that for the benefit of the Bahujan Samaj Party, I will not let my relations and especially my in-laws become an obstacle,” the post read.

He continued to apologise for his previous posts, for which he was expelled from the party, and ensured that he would not take any advice from a relative or advisor for his political decisions.

The second post read, “Not only this, I also apologize for my tweet made a few days ago, due to which respected sister has expelled me from the party. And from now on, I will ensure that I will not take any advice from any relative or advisor for any of my political decisions.”

Akash added that he would only follow the guidelines given by the BSP Chief.

“And I will only follow the guidelines given by respected sister. And I will respect my elders and seniors at the party and will learn a lot from their experiences,” he wrote.

In the last post, he appealed for forgiveness and his reinstatement to the party.

He posted, "I appeal to her to forgive all my mistakes and give me a chance to work in the party again, for which I will always be grateful to her. Also, I will not make any such mistake in the future that will hurt the self-respect and self-esteem of the party."

Akash Anand Removed From BSP

In March, BSP Chief Mayawati expelled Akash from the party and relieved him of all party responsibilities. According to PTI, Mayawati had previously also said that she would not name a successor in her lifetime.

Earlier, in a press release dated March 2, Mayawati had said she is expelling Ashok, father-in-law of Akash, for “factionalism.”

Further, as per ANI, in June 2024, Mayawati had made her nephew Akash her sole successor and entrusted the responsibility of National Coordinator of the party to him. Before this too, she had removed Akash from all the important posts of the party on May 7, 2024, in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, calling him ‘immature’.

