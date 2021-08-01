हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Babul Supriyo

Give me some time: Babul Supriyo in latest post targets Dilip, Kunal Ghosh over his 'retirement' news

In yet another social media post, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo targeted West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and TMC's Kunal Ghosh for their remarks on his decision to quit.

Give me some time: Babul Supriyo in latest post targets Dilip, Kunal Ghosh over his &#039;retirement&#039; news
File photo
Play

New Delhi: A day after former Union Minister Babul Supriyo made headlines for announcing his 'retirement' from active politics, the BJP leader on Sunday (August 1) shared yet another post on his social media this time targeting West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and TMC's Kunal Ghosh for their remarks on his decision to quit.

On his Facebook account Babul Supriyo wrote in Bangla, "I have read your comments. Each is seeing it in their own way and understanding it in that way and supporting it, they are opposing it, they are raising questions and also asking. Some people are using language as per their choice. I accept it all, but I can respond with my work. Why do I have to be at the post of an MP or a Minister?"

"Give me some time. I will now focus on my singing and shows. I will have a lot of time in hand. I will not have to deal with such comments every day. So much positive energy will be saved. I can use this positive energy for good work," Babul Supriyo added.

