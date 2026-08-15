“Standing here today beneath the Tricolour on the ramparts of the Red Fort, I appeal to and urge all the political parties of the country: come, become champions of women's empowerment. Step forward to honour women and ensure that our mothers and sisters secure 33% representation in the Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha as soon as possible. Let them contribute to shaping India's policies. This is the need of the hour, and I once again urge all political parties: come, join in honouring women by implementing women's reservation. You may take the credit, you may claim the accolades, but please grant our mothers and sisters their due rights,” said PM Modi.