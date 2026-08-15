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‘Give mothers, sisters their due rights’: PM Modi pushes for women's reservation from the ramparts of Red Fort

“Come, become champions of women's empowerment,” Modi said, urging parties to move ahead with the implementation of women’s reservation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 09:45 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 09:45 AM IST
‘Give mothers, sisters their due rights’: PM Modi pushes for women's reservation from the ramparts of Red Fort

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‘Give mothers, sisters their due rights’: PM Modi pushes for women's reservation from the ramparts of Red Fort
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