Glacier burst: World leaders express solidarity with Uttarakhand tragedy

New Delhi: The unfortunate Uttarakhand glacier burst has turned the world to India. As 15 people are feared dead and over 170 missing after the disaster on Sunday (February 7) the world leaders express their grief and stand in solidarity with the country. The leaders took it to their social media handles to offer their support in this difficult time.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday wrote on his official Twitter handle, "My thoughts are with the people of India and rescue workers in Uttarakhand as they respond to devastating flooding from the glacier collapse. The UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any support needed," he tweeted.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday triggering massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

Following the incident, leaders across the world including French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki expressed condolences to the victims of the glacial burst.

"France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families," said Macron in a tweet.

Additionally, Nepal also offered condolences to the families of the victims of a glacial burst in Uttarakhand. In a Twitter post, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was saddened by the news of death and missing of many individuals due to the flash floods in Uttarakhand.

"We are saddened by the news of death and missing of many individuals due to flash flood caused by an avalanche in Uttarakhand, India. We express deep condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased and pray for the safety of those missing.@PradeepgyawaliK @PaudyalBR."

The US State Department said: "Our deepest condolences to those affected by the glacier burst and landslide in India. We grieve with the family and friends of the deceased and extend our hopes for a speedy and full recovery for the injured."

The ITBP is carrying out the rescue operation in the affected areas in Chamoli to rescue trapped people. At least nine bodies have been recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area, informed SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP.

Taking to Twitter, Morrison commented that Australia stands with ‘one of its closest friends at this very difficult time’.

"Devastating news for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following flash flooding in Uttarakhand. Australia stands with one of its closest friends at this very difficult time," he tweeted.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst. He added that the government has all the needed assistance to handle the situation for now.

