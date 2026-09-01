/Glaciers break, mountains crack, then comes a Nepal-like disaster – how risky is construction boom in the Himalayas?

New Delhi: The Nepal disaster has exposed the risks of extensive construction in one of the world's most fragile mountain regions. Glaciers are shrinking, slopes are prone to landslides and rivers can swell without warning, while hydropower plants, tunnels, roads and other large projects are being built across the Himalayas.
The flash flood near the China-Tibet border showed how an incident in the high mountains can cause destruction downstram. Early assessments suggest that a large glacier or a mass of ice and rock may have caused the flood, which then swept into Nepal. Experts say warmer temperatures are adding to the risks in the Himalayas as glaciers melt, rocks loosen and landslides and floods become more likely.
This does not mean that every disaster in the Himalayas is caused by construction. Natural disasters are a major part of the region's risk. The bigger concern is what happens when large infrastructure projects are built in an area exposed to earthquakes, landslides, avalanches, glacial lake outburst floods and sudden changes in river flow.
The Himalayas are made up of steep mountains, fast-flowing rivers and large numbers of glaciers and glacial lakes. The region also lies in one of the world's most earthquake-prone zones. A landslide, earthquake or sudden release of water can therefore affect an area much faster than it would in more stable terrain.
Climate change is making conditions in the region more difficult. A 2022 study in Nature Geoscience found that rising temperatures are causing glaciers to retreat and permafrost to thaw across High Mountain Asia. These changes can destabilise slopes and increase the risk from rock-ice avalanches, debris flows, landslides and glacial lake outburst floods. The study also warned that hydropower projects and reservoirs downstream can be exposed to these combined hazards.
Another 2022 study found that the Tibetan Plateau has experienced a major decline in terrestrial water storage, partly due to glacier retreat and the increase in lake areas. Researchers said climate change can further affect water supplies in several major Asian river basins.
That makes the expansion of infrastructure in the region a difficult planning challenge. A dam can regulate water flow and produce electricity, but the infrastructure has to withstand the same mountains, rivers and weather events that make hydropower possible.
Building a large hydropower project involves tunnels, blasting, drilling, roads and excavation. These activities can disturb slopes and drainage patterns. In a region where rocks and slopes are affected by earthquakes, heavy rainfall and melting ice, engineers have to account for several risks at the same time.
Scientific research has documented cases where GLOFs have damaged hydropower infrastructure. A 2022 study of a flood that travelled from Tibet into Nepal found that the event damaged the Upper Bhotekoshi hydropower plant and other infrastructure. The flood became more destructive as it picked up sediment and debris along the river.
The scale of development is also increasing. A 2026 study on the Asian Water Tower region found more than 1,100 hydropower projects are changing water and energy systems across the Hindu Kush Himalaya, Tibetan Plateau and surrounding areas. The research communities are facing exposure to both climate-driven changes in water flows and the effects of dam-regulated rivers.
Hydropower development has also become part of a larger regional push for energy, infrastructure and strategic access.
The information cited in the original report says that 193 dams have been built or are at different stages across Tibet since 2000, while some estimates put the number above 300. Nepal's hydropower database has more than 570 projects at different stages.
The country has enormous hydropower potential and sees electricity generation as an important part of its economic future. A 2022 study estimated the hydropower potential of the Nepalese Himalaya at around 50,000 MW and examined how climate change could affect future generation. The researchers said project planning needs to account for a wide range of possible climate conditions rather than relying on a single expected scenario.
The competition also has a strategic side. In November 2020, China's state-owned Power Construction Corporation of China announced plans for a massive hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, with a proposed capacity of up to 60 GW.
India later announced plans for a 10 GW project on the Siang river, a major tributary of the Yarlung Tsangpo. India has said such projects are also needed to address the possible impact of China's plans upstream.
India has been increasing infrastructure across its Himalayan states for energy, transport and national security. Large tunnels, roads and railway projects are being built through difficult mountain terrain, while hydropower projects are being developed along major rivers.
The argument for hydropower is straightforward. It produces electricity without the direct carbon emissions associated with coal-fired power generation and can help India meet its clean-energy and emissions targets.
There is another emerging demand for electricity as well. The growth of artificial intelligence and large data centres is expected to increase power consumption. Hydropower from Himalayan rivers could become part of the effort to meet that demand.
The problem is that climate change is also changing the conditions under which these projects operate. Researchers have warned that future hydropower planning in the Himalayas needs to account for changing glacier melt, unstable slopes, sediment loads and extreme floods.
India has witnessed the consequences of a major Himalayan disaster. The 2013 Uttarakhand flash floods killed thousands of people and caused widespread destruction across the state.
After the disaster, an expert committee examined the role of hydropower projects in the affected areas. The committee recommended dropping at least 23 projects and called for cumulative assessments and stronger environmental governance.
The debate over hydropower did not end there. Projects aare developing across the Himalayan states, where governments see electricity generation, roads and connectivity as important for local economies and national requirements.
The challenge is to build the infrastructure the region needs while taking into account the changing risks across the Himalayas. The science points to a more complicated environment, with glacier retreat, permafrost thaw, landslides and floods affecting the same valleys where dams, tunnels and roads are being planned.
Clean energy can cut emissions, but its infrastructure must withstand a changing Himalayas.
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