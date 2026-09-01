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  • /Glaciers break, mountains crack, then comes a Nepal-like disaster – how risky is construction boom in the Himalayas?

Glaciers break, mountains crack, then comes a Nepal-like disaster – how risky is construction boom in the Himalayas?

More than 1,100 hydropower projects are spread across the Asian Water Tower region. India, China and Nepal are also building major projects across the Himalayas.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 06:33 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 06:33 AM IST
Glaciers break, mountains crack, then comes a Nepal-like disaster – how risky is construction boom in the Himalayas?
Image Credit: Representational image. (X)

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