Global Disruptions Accelerate Demand For Real-Time Logistics Intelligence: Experts

As global supply chains face unprecedented disruptions—from geopolitical tensions and extreme weather to port congestion and volatile demand—businesses are increasingly realising that traditional logistics models can no longer keep pace. The need for real-time visibility, predictive insights and agile decision-making has surged, driving a rapid shift toward advanced logistics intelligence platforms. Companies across sectors now view real-time data not as a luxury, but as a critical survival tool to navigate uncertainty, control costs and maintain customer commitments in an increasingly unpredictable world.

Amid the surge in demand for real-time logistics intelligence, companies are increasingly coming up with new products to cater to their needs. "Commpanies must look to deploy technology that empowers people and creates supply chains that think, adapt, and act with intelligence. Before AI can take root, organizations must align mindset, skillset, and leadership only then can technology deliver impact. For automation to succeed, you need people, process, and data to move together if any one fails, nothing works," said Chitransh Sahai, Co-founder & CEO, GoComet, an AI-first supply chain automation partner which launched two new logistics intelligence platforms, the Agentic AI Suite and Incidents Lens at Odyssey Mumbai 2025.

During the multiple sessions of the event, industry leaders offered a rare, ground-level view of the internal transformation currently unfolding within Indian supply chains—far beyond the theoretical discussions that usually dominate industry forums. Executives described a decisive shift from labour-intensive manual follow-ups to predictive, AI-assisted workflows that flag issues before they escalate. Legacy, siloed systems are rapidly giving way to integrated digital platforms enabling cross-functional visibility across procurement, transport, warehousing and customer operations. Instead of reacting to crises after they occur, companies are increasingly adopting proactive and continuous risk-monitoring frameworks, allowing them to anticipate disruptions and maintain service reliability even in volatile conditions. This transition marks one of the most significant structural upgrades Indian supply chains have seen in decades.

They noted that decision cycles that once took days now take minutes, exceptions are handled before escalation, and teams are increasingly guided by intelligent recommendations rather than fragmented updates.

"Once the change began, people started seeing the value of digitization in every part of our supply chain," said Chandrakant Kadam, Vice President and Head-International Logistics, Mahindra.

In his keynote, Amritendu Mukherjee, Head of Global Logistics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, outlined rapid disruptions accelerated DRL's digital transition. "Traditional tools and mechanisms did not work… visibility and agility were no longer optional; they were business-critical," he noted.

The new AI tools includes autonomous agents designed to analyse OTIF performance, generate interactive reports and provide continuous operational insights, monitors global disruptions in real time and automatically maps impacted shipments, enabling teams to act on early warnings rather than reactive alerts. With this, the companies can prepare for the worst and push towards the best with real-time decision making.