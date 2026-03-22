Global energy supply: Russian oil-laden tanker reaches India, docks off Mangaluru coast

MT Aqua Titan, a Russian oil-laden tanker chartered by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), arrived in India on Sunday. Its arrival comes at a time when global energy markets remain volatile, with supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions due to conflict in the Middle East impacting crude and energy availability.

According to ANI, the tanker is currently anchored in the Arabian Sea, about 10 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast. Notably, the tanker was expected to arrive in India on Saturday.

#WATCH | Mangaluru, Karnataka: Visuals of the Russian oil-laden tanker MT Aqua Titan, chartered by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), docked in the Arabian Sea, about 10 nautical miles (about 18.5 km) off the Mangalore coast. https://t.co/YCzTirNhz8 pic.twitter.com/2dXmETtYUe — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2026

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On Friday, the Shipping Ministry informed that New Mangalore Port has waived cargo-related charges for crude oil and LPG from March 14 to 31. It also said that there is no congestion reported at any port.

During the interministerial briefing, Special Secretary of the Shipping Ministry, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, said that all 22 Indian ships and 611 sailors in the Persian Gulf are safe amid the Middle East tensions.

"There has been no report of any maritime incident in the last 24 hours. All our 22 ships and 611 Indian sailors in the Persian Gulf region are safe, and we are continuously monitoring them... There is no congestion in any port... New Mangalore Port has issued a circular for waiver of all cargo-related charges for crude and LPG, which is valid from 14 March to 31 March," ANI quoted the Shipping Ministry official as saying.

MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi

MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi - carrying approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG - crossed the Strait of Hormuz on March 13.

This comes as the conflict in the Middle East enters its 4th week, with trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz remaining tense.

(with ANI inputs)

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