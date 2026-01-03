Global Lead: Why Indian Army Is Firing The World’s First Ramjet-Powered 155mm Shells

The Indian Army is about to make history. It will soon become the first military force in the world to use artillery shells powered by ramjet technology. This is a major breakthrough that will make our guns far more powerful and deadly.

What Makes This Special?

Think of it like this: our current artillery shells are like regular cricket balls thrown at a target. But these new ramjet-powered shells? They're like cricket balls with tiny rocket engines attached. They'll fly 30 to 50% farther than before, while hitting just as hard—or even harder.

This technology has been used in missiles for years, but never in artillery shells. That's what makes India's achievement so remarkable. The brilliant minds at IIT Madras are developing this game-changing technology, and it has already passed comprehensive trials at the Pokhran firing ranges in Rajasthan with flying colours.

The 155mm Standard: One Size Fits All

The Indian Army is making a smart move—standardizing all its artillery guns to 155mm caliber. Currently, our forces use guns of different sizes: small 105mm guns for close support, medium 122mm and 130mm guns from Russia, and the heavy-hitting 155mm guns.

Having different sizes is like having keys for ten different locks when you only need one master key. It complicates everything—ammunition supply, training, maintenance. By moving to a single 155mm standard, the Army simplifies operations and becomes more efficient.

What Does 155mm Actually Mean?

The numbers might sound technical, but they're quite simple. The "155mm" refers to the width of the gun barrel—basically, how wide the shell is. Many of our 155mm guns are described as "52 calibre," which means the barrel is 52 times longer than its width. So a 155mm × 52 calibre gun has a barrel roughly 8 metres long—about as long as a small bus!

Our 155mm arsenal includes homegrown weapons like the Dhanush howitzer and ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System), both designed and built in India by organizations like DRDO working with industry partners. We also have the K9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer, which came from South Korea but is now manufactured here under Make in India. The American M777 ultra-light howitzers round out our modern artillery fleet.

Why Heavy Artillery Matters

Artillery guns are classified by size and purpose. Light guns (up to 105mm) support troops on the frontline. Medium guns (122-130mm) strike targets farther away. Heavy artillery like our 155mm guns are the real muscle—they deliver devastating long-range strikes, destroy enemy artillery positions, and protect critical rear areas like command centres, ammunition depots, and logistics bases.

How Does a Ramjet Work?

Here's where it gets interesting. A ramjet engine is beautifully simple—almost elegant in its design. Unlike regular jet engines with complicated spinning parts, compressors, and turbines, a ramjet has no moving parts at all.

But there's a catch: it can't start by itself. A ramjet shell needs a booster rocket to first accelerate it to about Mach 2—twice the speed of sound. Once it reaches this incredible speed, something magical happens.

Air rushes into the engine's intake at tremendous velocity. The high speed naturally compresses this air—no machinery needed. Fuel is injected and burns in this compressed air, creating extremely hot gases. These gases blast out through a nozzle at the back, producing powerful thrust that keeps pushing the shell forward.

Unlike a rocket that has to carry its own heavy oxygen tanks, a ramjet 'breathes' air from the atmosphere. This saves weight, allowing the shell to carry more fuel and fly much further.

Think of it like riding a bicycle downhill. Initially, someone needs to push you (the booster). Once you're going fast enough, the wind itself keeps you moving (the ramjet effect). Simple, yet brilliant.

What This Means for India

This development puts India at the forefront of artillery technology. With IIT Madras leading the research and development, we're proving that Indian institutions can innovate at the highest levels. Longer range means our guns can strike enemy positions from safer distances. Better precision means fewer shells needed to hit targets, saving resources and lives.

The Indian Army's artillery modernization isn't just about buying bigger guns—it's about smarter systems, indigenous innovation, and technological leadership. With ramjet-powered shells in our arsenal developed by our own engineers and scientists, India won't just keep pace with global military powers; we'll be setting the pace.