Global Leaders Light Up Diwali 2025: Trump, Netanyahu, Carney, UAE Envoy Join India’s Festival Of Lights

Washington DC: Diwali 2025 lit up homes across India, and this year, world leaders joined in the celebrations, sending greetings that highlighted the festival’s message of triumph and hope.

US President Donald Trump extended his Diwali wishes to Americans, calling the festival a reminder of “light’s victory over darkness”. He urged people to gather with family and friends, draw strength from hope and embrace renewal.

He said as millions lit diyas (earthen lamps) and lanterns, the eternal truth of good triumphing over evil could be celebrated, wishing all an observance filled with peace, prosperity and serenity.

“Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali – the ‘Festival of Lights’. For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light's victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal. As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil. To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope and peace," said the president in a statement.

FBI Director Kash Patel also joined in, wishing everyone a “Happy Diwali” and celebrating the festival as a symbol of good defeating evil. “Happy Diwali- celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil,” he posted on X.

Happy Diwali - celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil. pic.twitter.com/Kj5cEl1Kzv — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) October 20, 2025

The Indian Embassy in the United States conveyed greetings, wishing health, happiness and prosperity to all. India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, wrote on the micro blogging site about hosting Special Envoy Sergio Gor at India House for the Diwali festivities ahead of his visit to India.

On the occasion of Diwali, wishing everybody, health, happiness and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/fqC3ULtHvv — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) October 20, 2025

“Pleasure to host Ambassador and Special Envoy to the President Sergio Gor yesterday at India House for Diwali celebrations before his visit to India,” he wrote.

Israel too joined in the celebrations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India a joyful Diwali, emphasising the enduring partnership between Israel and India in innovation, defence and friendship.

The Israel Prime Minister’s Office said that the festival brought hope, peace and prosperity, highlighting the bond between the nations.

“PM Netanyahu: “Wishing my friend Narendra Modi and the people of India a very Happy Diwali! May the Festival of Lights bring hope, peace and prosperity to your great nation. Israel & India stand together. Partners in innovation, friendship, defence and a brighter future”,” posted the prime minister’s office.

PM Netanyahu: "Wishing my friend @narendramodi & the people of India a very Happy #Diwali!

May the Festival of Lights bring hope, peace & prosperity to your great nation.

Israel & India stand together. Partners in innovation, friendship, defence and a brighter future". — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 20, 2025

The State of Israel’s official account on X also extended greetings, reflecting on the festival’s power to inspire renewal and faith in a brighter future.

“As millions across India light their diyas to celebrate the victory of light over darkness, Israel extends warm wishes for peace, renewal and hope. May the lights of Diwali shine both on homes and on hearts. From Jerusalem to Delhi and far beyond, may this festival of lights inspire us all to keep faith in a brighter tomorrow. Wishing all our friends in India a blessed and peaceful Diwali,” it posted.

As millions across India light their diyas to celebrate the victory of light over darkness, Israel extends warm wishes for peace, renewal and hope.



May the lights of Diwali shine both on homes and on hearts.



From Jerusalem to Delhi and far beyond, may this festival of… pic.twitter.com/P3wJRZkj3S — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 20, 2025

The Israel Foreign Ministry also wished India on the occasion of festival of lights.

Political Affairs advisor at the Embassy of Israel in Delhi, Sara Yanovsky said, "Wishing you a happy and meaningful Diwali, may the festival of lights bring joy and peace to you and your loved ones."

Wishing you a happy and meaningful Diwali, may the festival of lights bring joy and peace to you and your loved ones. #Diwali #happydiwali2025 pic.twitter.com/u3OxhiJh8N — Sara Yanovsky (@SaraOMYanovky) October 20, 2025

The embassy diplomats also went for decor and diya shopping. "This Diwali, our diplomats went Diya and Decor shopping! May our homes be filled with love & light, today and everyday!" the embassy posted on X.

This Diwali, our diplomats went Diya & Decor shopping!



May our homes be filled with love & light, today & everyday! #दीपावली #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/EH68G7HFRt — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) October 20, 2025

Spokesperson of Israeli Embassy in India, Guy Nir said, "Happy Diwali to all my Indian friends! May this Festival of Lights bring joy and prosperity to you all. Stepped out with my colleague Hadas Bakst to soak in the festive vibes and grab some Diwali decorations for our homes!"

Happy #Diwali to all my Indian friends!



May this Festival of Lights bring joy and prosperity to you all.



Stepped out with my colleague @BakstHadas to soak in the festive vibes and grab some Diwali decorations for our homes!



शुभ दीपावली pic.twitter.com/8AozT2IXjA — Guy Nir (@GuyNirIL) October 20, 2025

Diplomat at Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hadas Bakst said, "Happy Diwali! May the light of the Diya shine on the strong friendship between India and Israel. Wishing you peace and prosperity!"

Happy Diwali! May the light of the Diya shine on the strong friendship between India and Israel. Wishing you peace and prosperity! #Diwali2025 pic.twitter.com/CMtGYby3vU — Hadas Bakst (@BakstHadas) October 20, 2025

"Wishing all my Indian friends a joyful Diwali! May this special occasion illuminate your lives with good health and happiness. At this time, we also rejoice in the return of hostages and their heartfelt reunions with loved ones," he said.

Wishing all my Indian friends a joyful Diwali!



May this special occasion illuminate your lives with good health and happiness.



At this time, we also rejoice in the return of hostages and their heartfelt reunions with loved ones.



शुभ दीवाली! pic.twitter.com/gsCzHzicb0 — Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) October 19, 2025

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also extended greetings on Diwali.

In a post on X, he said, "Diwali has been part of my journey in India from the very start, and as I celebrate my fourth one here, its warmth feels more special than ever. Wishing everyone happiness and prosperity."

"Tonight, families and communities across Canada will light diyas and celebrate the triumph of light over darkness -- of good over evil. Wishing everyone celebrating Diwali a joyful Festival of Lights," he said.

Tonight, families and communities across Canada will light diyas and celebrate the triumph of light over darkness — of good over evil.



Wishing everyone celebrating Diwali a joyful Festival of Lights. pic.twitter.com/VbNsVIlWt6 — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) October 20, 2025

UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, on Monday conveyed his wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali and highlighted that the festival of lights has been part of his journey in India from the very start.

The UAE envoy also shared visuals from the embassy's celebrations.

In a post on X, he said, "Diwali has been part of my journey in India from the very start, and as I celebrate my fourth one here, its warmth feels more special than ever. Wishing everyone happiness and prosperity."

#दीपावली का त्योहार मेरी #भारत यात्रा की शुरुआत से ही एक खास हिस्सा रहा है, और यहाँ अपनी चौथी दीपावली मनाते हुए इस त्योहार की रौशनी, उत्साह और अपनापन हर साल इसे और भी विशेष बना देते हैं। आने वाला वर्ष आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि, और नई ऊर्जा लेकर आए pic.twitter.com/Gu0xUsefCS — Abdulnasser Alshaali عبدالناصر الشعالي (@aj_alshaali) October 20, 2025

People across India are celebrating Diwali, a five-day festival that started on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.