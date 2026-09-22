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'Global order under stress, multilateralism must assert itself strongly': Jaishankar at UNGA summit

He warned that unchecked tensions could weaken the spirit of international cooperation and stressed that multilateralism needed to play a stronger role at a time of growing uncertainty.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
'Global order under stress, multilateralism must assert itself strongly': Jaishankar at UNGA summit
Image Credit: EAM Dr S JAISHANKAR (Photo Credit: Screen grab from video on Antonio Costa, President of the European Council/X)

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'Global order under stress, multilateralism must assert itself strongly': Jaishankar at UNGA summit
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