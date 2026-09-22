/'Global order under stress, multilateralism must assert itself strongly': Jaishankar at UNGA summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the global order is under growing stress and called for stronger multilateralism as geopolitical competition, tensions and conflicts reshape the international landscape. Addressing the inaugural Partners for Multilateralism Summit on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, Jaishankar said the world was going through a period of significant structural change, marked by heightened competition and geopolitical tensions.
“We meet at a time when the global order is under stress. For some decades the world has witnessed a steady rebalancing, which was a long-expected structural evolution. However, extreme competition, geopolitical tensions, and actual conflicts have given this an entirely different character,” Jaishankar said.
He warned that unchecked tensions could weaken the spirit of international cooperation and stressed that multilateralism needed to play a stronger role at a time of growing uncertainty.
“If left unchecked, it would call into question the very spirit of international cooperation. That is why it is so essential that multilateralism asserts itself strongly at this juncture,” he said.
Peace, climate and development need cooperation
Jaishankar said the challenges facing the international community had consequences far beyond diplomacy, affecting global peace, security and development.
“At stake here are very real issues, not just words and expressions. The future of peace and international security, of climate action and climate justice, of emerging technologies and development finance, of countering terrorism and strengthening supply chains, and of ensuring disaster resilience and preparing for pandemics. All depend on a will to cooperate,” he said.
He noted that many of the international system's achievements had come through collective action and called for existing gains to be protected while efforts continued to address new challenges.
“Let us recognise that whatever we have achieved so far is only through collective efforts. The lesson here is to safeguard the good while striving for the better,” he said.
The minister also called for practical steps to deal with immediate problems rather than waiting for wider agreements before acting. He said specific issues arising from ongoing conflicts could be addressed alongside efforts to achieve broader peace.
“That objective can be realised through a range of efforts, through a combination of initiatives, while ongoing conflicts are concerned, specific dimensions could be addressed even while we strive for a broader peace,” he said.
Referring to pressures affecting the global economy and supply systems, Jaishankar said the “four ‘F crisis’ of Fuel, food, fertiliser and finance cannot be left to itself”.
Call for safeguards on emerging technologies
Jaishankar also stressed the need for international frameworks to address new technologies and capabilities, along with measures to make global supply chains less vulnerable to disruptions.
“Where new capabilities and concerns arise, there is a very powerful case for frameworks and guardrails. Where there is a threat of choke points, dominance and disruptions, de-risking and diversifying must be encouraged,” he said.
He said countries with shared interests should be willing to work together where collective action was necessary, while emphasising that international law, rules and norms must remain at the heart of the multilateral system.
“Multilateralism will be best served when international law, rules and norms are scrupulously observed,” Jaishankar said.
India calls for reform of international institutions
The External Affairs Minister said strengthening multilateralism would require both greater advocacy and stronger implementation, making institutional reform essential.
“For Multilateralism to forge ahead its advocacy and its practice must both be strengthened. Reformed Multilateralism is therefore essential,” he said.
Jaishankar called for more inclusive discussions and greater transparency in decision-making within international institutions, arguing that such changes were needed to rebuild confidence in the UN system.
“More participative deliberations and more transparent decision-making are both overdue. That would provide the hope and the optimism, which is clearly needed by the UN system and it would reinforce the resolve to work together,” he said.
Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings during UNGA week
The summit was among India's diplomatic engagements during the UNGA high-level week, with Jaishankar also holding a series of bilateral and plurilateral meetings.
He met Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and discussed growing India-Switzerland economic ties following the entry into force of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement.
“A warm meeting with Swiss FM @ignaziocassis #UNHighLevelWeek. Took stock of our strengthening economic ties with the entry into force of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement. Also discussed global issues and closer multilateral cooperation,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.
He also met Nauru President David Adeang and highlighted India's development partnership with the Pacific island nation.
“Glad to meet President David Adeang of Naoero on the sidelines of #UNHighLevelWeek. Appreciate the strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Naoreo. India remains strongly committed as a development partner,” he said.
Earlier, Jaishankar attended the first Visegrád Group (V4)-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The countries agreed to strengthen cooperation across political, economic, technology, defence, education and people-to-people exchanges.
The discussions included plans for annual foreign ministers’ meetings and an annual business forum. Technology and innovation, defence, space, connectivity and mobility were also discussed, along with global developments including the Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Gulf.
Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár said the V4 countries supported India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council.
The engagements come as world leaders gather in New York for the 81st UN General Assembly, where multilateral cooperation, global conflicts, development challenges and reform of international institutions remain among the key issues under discussion.
(With ANI inputs)
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