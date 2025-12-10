Deepavali or Diwali, the festival of lights, was included in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) List on Wednesday.

Diwali is one of India’s foremost cultural and spiritual festivals and is celebrated in India with much enthusiasm and devotion.

Announcing the development on the social media platform X, UNESCO posted, “BREAKING. New inscription on the #IntangibleHeritage List: Deepavali, #India. Congratulations!”

According to IANS, a total of 67 nominations submitted by nearly 80 countries, including India’s Deepavali festival, were examined during the week-long key session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, which began at Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday.

The session of the Committee is being held at the iconic Mughal-era monument from December 8 to 13. This marks the first time India is hosting a session of the UNESCO panel.

The Red Fort has been designated as the main venue, where top dignitaries and international representatives will witness cultural performances, ceremonial lighting of diyas, and curated exhibitions showcasing traditional arts associated with the festival.

Celebrations In Delhi

Aiming to ensure the national capital reflects the festive spirit, the Delhi government has been instructed to illuminate key buildings, install decorative lighting, place diyas across public spaces, and organise cultural programmes in various districts.

The aim is to make the city appear as if it is glowing in full Diwali splendour.

India currently has 15 elements inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, including the Kumbh Mela, Kolkata’s Durga Puja, Gujarat’s Garba, Yoga, Vedic chanting, Ramlila, Ramman, and Kutiyattam.

With Deepavali’s inclusion, India’s cultural prestige on the global stage receives a further boost.

What Is UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List

The Intangible Cultural Heritage List was established to ensure better protection of important cultural practices around the world and to create wider awareness of their significance.

(with IANS inputs)