H-1B VISA FEE

Global Workforce A Reality, Cannot Run Away From It: Jaishankar Amid H-1B Fee Concerns

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday emphasized the importance of a “global workforce,” highlighting that several countries are unable to meet their labour demands solely from domestic populations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 09:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Global Workforce A Reality, Cannot Run Away From It: Jaishankar Amid H-1B Fee ConcernsExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo Source: @DrSJaishankar X/ANI Video Grab)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s remarks come amid ongoing trade and tariff tensions, as well as US President Donald Trump’s tough immigration policies, including a new USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas, which primarily impacts Indian professionals, who make up the bulk of visa recipients.

Speaking at an event organized by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) alongside the UN General Assembly in New York, Jaishankar stated, "There is a reality. You cannot run away from it. Where the global workforce is to be housed and located may be a matter of political debate. But there is no getting away. If you look at demand and demographics, demands cannot be met in many countries purely out of national demographics."

The H-1B visa has long been an important route for Indian tech workers in the US. Since Indians receive about 71–72% of these visas, the new USD 100,000 fee hike has raised worries about its effect on them.

The hefty fee, combined with existing application and legal costs, could make the H-1B visa programme prohibitively expensive for both employees and employers.

