Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /GLOF alert: Himachal identifies 67 vulnerable glacial lakes, early warning systems coming for four

GLOF alert: Himachal identifies 67 vulnerable glacial lakes, early warning systems coming for four

The state is working with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to develop technological solutions for these challenges.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
GLOF alert: Himachal identifies 67 vulnerable glacial lakes, early warning systems coming for four

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Samay Raina's show controversy, says 'we should learn to laugh at ourselves'
2
3
4
5