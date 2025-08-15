'Glorifying RSS In Independence Day Speech Is Insult To Freedom Struggle': Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to praise the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from the Red Fort on Independence Day, rather than doing so in Nagpur, the RSS headquarters.

He alleged that this was an attempt to legitimise the RSS's role in India's freedom struggle and warned that the RSS and its allies pose a greater threat to India's freedom than external threats like China. He urges people to reject the hate and division spread by the Sangh Parivar.

Owaisi criticised the RSS for promoting Hindutva, an ideology that emphasises Hindu cultural and national identity. He argued that this ideology is exclusionary and antithetical to the values of the Indian Constitution.

In his 'X' post, Owaisi mentioned that the RSS never participated in India's freedom movement and also "hated" Mahatma Gandhi.

"Glorifying the RSS in an Independence Day speech is an insult to the freedom struggle. The RSS and its ideological allies served as British foot soldiers. They never joined the fight for independence and hated Gandhi more than they ever opposed the British," Asaduddin Owaisi wrote on 'X'.

The RSS was banned in 1948 after Nathuram Godse, a former RSS member, assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. The ban was later lifted when RSS leader MS Golwalkar pledged loyalty to the Indian Constitution.

The Hyderabad MP also took a jibe at PM Modi, stating that he reminded the citizens of the importance of studying "real history" and how the RSS motivated the freedom fighters after it rejected the ideas of "inclusive nationalism".

"Happy Independence Day to all. PM Modi has once again reminded us why it is necessary to learn real history and honour the real heroes. If we don't, the day isn't far when cowardice will be sold to us as the highest form of bravery. RSS rejects the values of inclusive nationalism that motivated our freedom fighters," the 'X' post further said.

Owaisi further claimed that the ideas of RSS believe in "exclusion" and suggested that PM Modi praise the organisation by going to Nagpur as a "swayamsevak" rather than giving a speech from the Red Fort.

"The ideology of Hindutva believes in exclusion and is antithetical to the values of our Constitution. Modi could have gone to Nagpur to praise RSS as a Swayamsevak, why did he have to do it from the Red Fort as the Prime Minister?," Owaisi said.

He noted that India's biggest "external threat" is China but danger lies within the country due to the "hate and division" spread by the RSS.

"China remains our biggest external threat. But the greater danger lies within -- the hate and division spread by the Sangh Parivar. We must defeat all such forces to truly safeguard our freedom," Owaisi said.

In his 79th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for completing 100 years of service to the nation, describing it as the "biggest NGO in the world" and praising its century-long contribution to nation-building.

"Today, I would like to proudly mention that 100 years ago, an organisation was born - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). 100 years of service to the nation is a proud, golden chapter. With the resolve of 'vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman', with the aim of welfare of Maa Bharati, swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to the welfare of our motherland...In a way, RSS is the biggest NGO of the world. It has a history of 100 years of dedication," PM Modi said.

The RSS did not participate in the Indian independence movement, instead choosing to focus on social and cultural mobilisation among Hindus. RSS founder K.B. Hedgewar avoided direct confrontation with the British, and the organisation's stance was seen as a collaboration.

While the RSS did not directly participate in the freedom struggle, some RSS members, like Lala Hansraj, provided shelter to freedom fighters during the Quit India Movement.

The RSS rapidly expanded in the 1940s, gaining respect for its volunteers' participation in social and cultural activities.