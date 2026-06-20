/GMC Anantnag cardiology case sparks outrage; Health Department initiates disciplinary proceedings

Public outrage has intensified over allegations against a cardiologist posted at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, with demands growing for the registration of an FIR, a transparent criminal investigation and cancellation of the doctor's medical licence if the charges are proven. The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education (HME) Department has formally initiated disciplinary proceedings against the doctor over alleged irregularities in cardiac procedures, insurance claims and procurement practices.
The action follows widespread resentment over accusations of fraud, manipulation of medical records, misuse of government health schemes and the performance of allegedly unindicated cardiac procedures.
The allegations, which directly concern patient welfare and public healthcare resources, have raised serious concerns among the public. Many have called for stringent action against all those found responsible, arguing that the case represents a grave breach of public trust and a direct threat to patient safety.
According to official documents, a major audit conducted by the State Anti-Fraud Unit (SAFU), along with independent medical experts from SKIMS Soura, examined cardiac procedures performed under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY-SEHAT scheme. The audit reportedly found that a senior cardiologist had carried out advanced cardiac procedures on several patients who may not have medically required them.
The investigation focused on more than 100 pacemaker-related cases registered under the PMJAY-SEHAT scheme. Preliminary findings revealed that out of a sample of 55 patients who underwent Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing (LBBAP), 27 patients, nearly 49 per cent, had normal heart function and did not meet accepted clinical criteria for the procedure.
Investigators also found alleged discrepancies between records uploaded to the Transaction Management System (TMS) and those maintained in the hospital's Cath Lab. Authorities claim that 103 high-value cases were booked and claimed under the "Dual Chamber Pacemaker Implantation" package, while Cath Lab records indicated that different procedures had been performed.
The audit was initiated after complaints surfaced that beneficiaries entitled to cashless treatment under the PMJAY-SEHAT scheme were allegedly forced to make out-of-pocket payments. One such case is now part of the ongoing departmental inquiry.
The investigation has further examined allegations that established procurement procedures were bypassed while sourcing medical implants and equipment. Officials are reviewing whether mandatory approvals and procurement protocols were followed.
Following the audit findings, the Health and Medical Education Department issued an official memorandum and charge sheet to Dr Syed Maqbool under the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956. He has been directed to submit a written response within seven days.
Officials said documentary evidence, including patient records, procedural logs, audit findings, procurement documents and insurance claim records, has been placed on record as part of the proceedings.
The department stated that if the allegations are established during the inquiry, they could amount to professional misconduct, violation of service rules and abuse of official position. The charges could lead to disciplinary action, including removal from government service.
The inquiry is being closely watched within the healthcare sector as it concerns both the implementation of the PMJAY-SEHAT scheme and adherence to medical and administrative protocols in public healthcare institutions across Jammu and Kashmir.
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