Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /GMC Anantnag cardiology case sparks outrage; Health Department initiates disciplinary proceedings

GMC Anantnag cardiology case sparks outrage; Health Department initiates disciplinary proceedings

The action follows widespread resentment over accusations of fraud, manipulation of medical records, misuse of government health schemes, and the performance of allegedly unindicated cardiac procedures.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 01:43 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
GMC Anantnag cardiology case sparks outrage; Health Department initiates disciplinary proceedings
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
GMC Anantnag cardiology case sparks rage; Health Department initiates action
GMC Anantnag1 min ago
2
Bandi Sanjay Kumar son8 min ago
3
Eetha10 min ago
4
Weekly Tarot Reading12 min ago
5
Bangladesh Hindu15 min ago